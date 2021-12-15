ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luxury Spanish Ranches for Sale Just for You

When we talk about luxury property, we often think of mansions, villas, large houses with panoramic windows, planes, yachts and cars, but this can also include ranches. Spain ranches for sale are a great offer that is not easy to refuse. Owning your own ranch is a great source of pride...

San Diego Business Journal

For Sale: Santa Ysabel’s Black Canyon Ranch

Looking for something special in the way of real estate, something that will wow friends and family? How about a working ranch? But not just any ranch, one with its own airfield, airplane hangar for multiple aircraft and not one, but four homes, and a few outbuildings?. Try Black Canyon...
rebusinessonline.com

IPA Negotiates Sale of 350-Unit Asten at Ribelin Ranch Apartments in Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Asten at Ribelin Ranch, a 350-unit apartment community in Austin. Built on 17.5. acres in 2008, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 979 square feet. Amenities include multiple pools and a 24-hour convenience mart. Will Balthrope, Jordan Featherston and Kent Myers of IPA represented the seller, a joint venture between CenterSquare and American Landmark, in the transaction. The trio also procured the undisclosed buyer.
therealdeal.com

Another Miami luxury broker journeys into the metaverse for sales

UPDATED, Dec. 7, 8:10 p.m.: As seasoned real estate and stock experts warn investing in metaverse assets is a fad, another luxury broker is jumping into the virtual mansion sales business. Tony Rodriguez-Tellaheche, owner of Miami-based Prestige Realty Group, told The Real Deal he’s going to handle some listings for...
worldpropertyjournal.com

Luxury Residential Sales in Hong Kong Hits Historic High in 2021

New supply of luxury properties will remain comparatively high in the coming years. According to JLL's latest Hong Kong Residential Sales Market Monitor Report, the luxury residential market in Hong Kong swiftly picked up in 2021 after a relatively quiet 2020. Transactions of high-value units (over HKD 100 million) in the first nine months hit a historic high.
AFP

Luxury cars, cigars and a villa among Maradona items on sale Sunday

From a necktie to two BMW cars to a box of Cuban cigars -- not to mention his parents' home -- nearly 90 items once belonging to late Argentine football superstar Diego Maradona will go on the virtual auction block on Sunday in an international sale run from Buenos Aires. "At this time, we have 1,120 people registered and in a position to bid in the auction," Adrian Mercado, the sale's organizer, told AFP on Saturday. The 87 lots to be offered will have minimum bids ranging from $50 to $900,000, he said. The sale was ordered by Argentine authorities in agreement with the heirs to the 1986 world champion's estate. "The children made a great selection of his things," Mercado said. "The most emotional, items with great memories, of great passion, will be kept by the family."
impressiveinteriordesign.com

4 Things You Should Consider Before Buying A Luxury Condo

The demand for luxury condominiums is rising in many parts of the world as the number of people who want to live in these dwellings has increased dramatically during recent years. However, just because the need for luxury condos is rising doesn’t mean that buying one is always a good idea. There are many things that should be taken into account before purchasing a high-end condo to ensure that all your needs are met.
tripsavvy.com

The Riviera Maya Just Got a New Luxury Hotel—and It Floats Over a Mangrove Forest

The Riviera Maya in Mexico has a new sustainable, luxury development set to rival neighboring Mayakoba and Baha Mar in the Bahamas. Called Kanai, there are currently three luxury hotels planned for the development; while St. Regis and EDITION Hotels are slated to debut in 2022, the first, Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, opens today.
Austonia

Ranch round-up: 3 homesteads on the market that will give you all the space you need

Even though Austin is becoming a big city more and more each day, it’s still holding on to the countryside charm that makes Texas unique. After all, who doesn’t love some peace and quiet outside of the fast-paced city? Those sprawling ranches you see on the outskirts of town are hard to come by, but they do exist. These three ranches are on the market right now and all within the metro area.12990 Trautwein Road | $11,500,00012990 Trautwein Road | $11,500,00012990 Trautwein Road | $11,500,00012990 Trautwein Road | $11,500,000Heading west on Hwy 290, 12990 Trautwein Road is located on 127...
Tampa Bay News Wire

Marcus & Millichap Brokers a 49-Unit Apartment Complex in Bradenton for $8.2M

BRADENTON, Fla., December 17, 2021 – Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Atlantic Townhomes, a two-story, 49-unit apartment property located in Bradenton, Florida. According to David G. Bradley, regional manager of the firm’s Tampa office, the asset sold for $8.2 million.
Tampa Bay News Wire

NAI Realvest Broker Leases Warehouse Space

ORLANDO – Jeffrey Bloom, Senior Director at NAI Realvest, recently completed a lease at 5695 Beggs Road, Orlando, Florida. Bloom represented the Landlord, Anne M. Juergensen Revocable Trust. The new tenant, AP Coolers, Inc., leased 4,800 SF at the industrial property. This is the second location for AP Coolers,...
Robb Report

This London Home’s Redesign Was Inspired By Its Owner’s Biggest Passion: Cars

When British interior designer Katharine Pooley revamped the Notting Hill home of an international client, a few rooms were top priority: the office, the game room and the indoor pool. Since the owner is such a passionate collector of supercars, Pooley integrated a few small details into some of the spaces that nod towards the automotive world. It’s an approach that stands in sharp juxtaposition to the seven-story mansion’s exterior, which is white stucco; the building itself is hundreds of years old.  One of the first orders of business was the office. The owner is a businessman and spends eight to...
Tampa Bay News Wire

DOGPerfect Launches DOGPERFECT Bonus Wishlist

A unique approach to supporting animal shelters in the local community. Lakewood Ranch, Florida – December 15, 2021 –DOGPerfect, a locally owned pet retail company with stores in Lakewood Ranch, University Park, and the Landings of Sarasota, is thrilled to announce the launch of DOGPerfect Bonus Wishlist. DOGPerfect...
oucampus.org

1033 W 9th St

Super nice remodeled rental in Tempe - Great location and appeal home. This 4bd/2ba/2cg is perfect as a family or investment home. Open floor plan with patio access from the spacious family room. The stunning chef's kitchen features plenty of white cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar, mosaic backsplash, SS appliances, and a large walk-in pantry. Generous size bedrooms, handsome wood look floors, ample closets, & pristine baths. The sizable backyard offers covered patio, decorative stone, and convenient storage shed. Extended 1 car garage with direct entrance to the house and attached cabinets. Newer roof, AC & water heater. Insulation and windows replaced in 2020. Tracy Blackmon, Realtor, Taylor Street Property Management www.taylorstmgmt.com.
