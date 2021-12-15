Luxury Spanish Ranches for Sale Just for You

From a necktie to two BMW cars to a box of Cuban cigars -- not to mention his parents' home -- nearly 90 items once belonging to late Argentine football superstar Diego Maradona will go on the virtual auction block on Sunday in an international sale run from Buenos Aires. "At this time, we have 1,120 people registered and in a position to bid in the auction," Adrian Mercado, the sale's organizer, told AFP on Saturday. The 87 lots to be offered will have minimum bids ranging from $50 to $900,000, he said. The sale was ordered by Argentine authorities in agreement with the heirs to the 1986 world champion's estate. "The children made a great selection of his things," Mercado said. "The most emotional, items with great memories, of great passion, will be kept by the family."

