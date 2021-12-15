ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘I regret everything’: Convicted rapist comes face to face with his victim

By Kerri O'Brien, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

Convicted rapist Norman Jimmerson has been behind bars for 30 years after raping a woman. Recently, he spoke with the victim of that assault and she offered him her forgiveness.

