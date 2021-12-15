ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Five Business Lessons from Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

By Suzanne Lucas
Inc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love the 1961 film, West Side Story. So did the critics and everyone else, as it won 10 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress for Rita Moreno, who played Anita. I loved this film so much that I dreaded the Steven Spielberg remake....

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

2022 Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Licorice Pizza,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘West Side Story,’ and More

Twenty-one new members strong, the ramshackle Hollywood Foreign Press Association has emerged from the ashes of a beleaguered 2021 to present its list of the 2022 Golden Globe nominations. The nominees were unveiled at dawn out of Beverly Hills in person and via a live stream. They were presented by new HFPA president Helen Hoehne and surprise guest Snoop Dogg. See below. Submissions were not required for award consideration this year, however, the HFPA accommodated filmmakers/studios who requested their content to be considered only for specific categories. The HFPA will recognize its winners on Sunday, January 9, 2022 in a yet-to-be-disclosed...
MOVIES
Variety

Creating the Costumes of ‘West Side Story’: From Jeans You Can Dance In to Anita’s Flowing Dresses

The Jets and the Sharks, the rival gangs at the center of Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story” (in theaters now), battle over turf and bragging rights in a rapidly gentrifying sliver of 1950s Manhattan. Their conflict is fueled in part by racism and tribalism, as well as a mounting sense of economic insecurity. At times, tensions explode in knife fights and slugfests (all impeccably choreographed — this is a musical, after all). Their differences are also illustrated by the clothes they wear when attending dances or squaring off at rumbles. For the Jets, the group of Caucasian “delinquents” run...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
bostonhassle.com

REVIEW: West Side Story (2021) dir. Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg (1941, Always) has always talked about making a musical. From the dance intro of Temple of Doom to the cacophony of farting corgis in The BFG, Spielberg wears his love of the stage on his sleeve. A couple years ago, after his plans for a fifth Indiana Jones came apart, he set out to remake one of the greatest musicals of all time to finally scratch that itch. And you’ll never believe it – the man behind Jaws and Jurassic Park makes a great picture! You’d be surprised what actually focusing on the dancing instead of cutting like mad can do for a musical, which has been an issue with recent attempts like In the Heights and Cats. This is not the only issue with Cats, but I digress.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marni Nixon
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
George Best
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
George Chakiris
Person
Natalie Wood
Person
Steven Spielberg
Deadline

Josh Andrés Rivera Signs With Paradigm; Innovative Artists Signs Iantha Richardson; Johnell Young Inks With Cultivate

Josh Andrés Rivera, who plays the pivotal role of Chino in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story, has signed with Paradigm for representation. Rivera stars opposite Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose in the film that is currently in theaters nationwide. Rivera recently wrapped production on Susanna Fogel’s anticipated psychological thriller Cat Person for Studiocanal and New Yorker Studios, based on Kristen Roupenian’s short story. Rivera also was a series lead in the HBO Max pilot Vegas High, directed by Gillian Robespierre and produced by Michael Showalter. On stage, Rivera most notably performed in the original company on...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Director Paul Schrader Lists His Own Movie, ‘The Card Counter,’ As His Best of the Year

Critics, directors, even the former President of the United States have shared their favorite films of the year. But director Paul Schrader might have one of the more unique lists we’ve seen this year. The “American Gigolo” director submitted a top 10 list of his favorite features of 2021 to Screen Slate, a site devoted to film and repertory cinema that included the likes of Pedro Almodovar’s “Parallel Mothers,” Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” and Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story.” But in the number one position was Schrader’s own directorial offering, “The Card Counter.” Yes, a director considered his own feature...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Andrew Garfield on His ‘Spiritual’ Devotion to Jonathan Larson’s Legacy

Andrew Garfield describes winding up as the star of the film “Tick, Tick … Boom!” as a “very strange, magical cosmic experience.” Not only working with director Lin-Manuel Miranda, whom he had “a big kind of artistic crush on,” but developing an emotional kinship with the person he portrays, the late playwright Jonathan Larson. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut centers on the story of “Rent” playwright Larson, during his time as an aspiring composer in New York City who toils over whether he traveled down the wrong career path. It’s also Garfield’s debut in a film musical, and he shows off his...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#West Side Story#Age Discrimination#Business Lessons#Greek#Puerto Rican
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ and More

As Hollywood events return to full force in New York and Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic — though there was one variant-related postponement this week with Cyrano — here’s a look at the week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings. This includes red carpets for Spider-Man: No Way Home, The Tragedy of Macbeth, Sing 2 and Emily in Paris. Sing 2 premiere Voice cast members Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Halsey, Eric André and Bono celebrated the release of their animated sequel at the Greek Theatre on Sunday. The family-friendly outdoor event saw audience members given bracelets...
LOS ANGELES, CA
/Film

Upcoming Denzel Washington Movies To Keep On Your Radar

Twenty years after "Training Day" hit theaters, King Kong's still got nothing on Denzel Washington. In an era where IPs are the new A-listers, the two-time Oscar-winner remains one of the rare actors who can draw a crowd on their basis of their name alone. And much like Liam Neeson, Washington has enjoyed a second wind as a member of the 60 and over action movie hero club, courtesy of his collaborations with "Training Day" helmer Antoine Fuqua on "The Equalizer" films and the "Magnificent Seven" remake.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cast on Joel Coen’s First Solo Project and Bringing Diversity to Shakespeare

Cold temperatures and falling rain provided the perfect backdrop for the Los Angeles premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, held Thursday night at the Directors Guild of America theater. Stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand were joined on the red carpet by castmates Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Alex Hassell and director Joel Coen. The carpet led through a DGA lobby that was transformed into a Gothic castle, including a massive keep that loomed over the reception desk. The Apple/A24 film marked Washington’s first time shooting with Coen, and he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Movie Stars Making a Transition to TV

Many Hollywood stars stick mostly to either making movies or to starring in TV or, as of recently, in streaming services shows. Some actors, however, have chosen to expand their portfolio and have made the transition from the big to the small screen.  To assemble a list of movie stars who made the jump to […]
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
The Independent

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' snags eye-popping $50M in previews

For the first time since the pandemic began, the box office is booming. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” grossed $50 million in Thursday previews alone, a stunning start for a movie set to break pandemic records. Sony Pictures “No Way Home" scored the third-largest preview total ever, trailing only those for “Avengers: Endgame” ($60 million) and “The Force Awakens" ($57 million). Previews once featured only late-night screenings, but they have steadily moved earlier in the day; “No Way Home” began playing around 3 p.m. in 3,767 locations. But there was no exaggerating the eye-popping total for the Marvel release,...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Novice’ Director Lauren Hadaway Channels Aronofsky and Fincher for Tense Crew Drama

Like the main character in her debut feature “The Novice,” filmmaker Lauren Hadaway is extremely driven, goal-oriented, and methodical. She’s also a little intense. No big surprise — you’d have to be to land five Indie Spirit nominations for your first movie — including nods for Best Feature and Best Director. Based on the writer-director’s own experience, “The Novice” follows a college freshman who joins the crew team with no prior experience. Fueled by a newfound love of the intensely competitive sport and her own obsessive ambition, she spirals into a physical and psychological hell of her own making. But...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Picture by L.A. Film Critics

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association weighed in Saturday with the group’s picks for the top achievements in film from 2021. Drive My Car nabbed the prizes for best picture and best screenplay during the organization’s daytime event. The Power of the Dog was another key winner, with Jane Campion picking up the award for best director and Ari Wegner honored for best cinematography. Penélope Cruz was named best actress for her role in Parallel Mothers, while Simon Rex prevailed as best actor for Red Rocket. Mel Brooks was previously announced as this year’s Career Achievement Award recipient. Drive My Car continues its buzzy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Pedro Almodóvar Praises Julia Ducournau’s ‘Titane’ as ‘Amazingly Brilliant and Completely Schizophrenic’

In Variety‘s Up Next, we asked four Oscar winners to pick the one person who represents the future of Hollywood. Pedro Almodóvar describes his scripts as making a dish. “They need a lot of cooking time in the oven,” he says. Applying that logic to “Parallel Mothers,” it took about 10 to 12 years. Almodóvar has been writing since he was a child, but his initial goal was to be a novelist. But life had different plans — in the form of 23 scripts (so far) and an Oscar for original screenplay for “Talk to Her” (2002). Almodóvar is in love with...
MOVIES
Variety

Screenplay Contenders From ‘Lost Daughter’ to ‘Spencer’ Grapple With Messy Emotions of Motherhood

In many of 2021’s screenplay contenders, motherhood is laid bare in all of its thorny reality. These are movies in which, as Olivia Colman’s protagonist reveals in “The Lost Daughter,” parenting is a “crushing responsibility.” For her character, there is ecstatic relief with every reprieve from parenting one’s children, despite the gnawing guilt. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, in selecting the slim, interior, radical Elena Ferrante novel as her first screenplay to adapt and direct, has boldly taken advantage of new opportunities for women behind the camera to reframe our conception of motherhood.     Gyllenhaal, herself a mom of two with husband Peter Sarsgaard (who co-stars in her film’s adulterous subplot), had become tired of sharing her ideas as an actress on set with a “spoonful...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy