The ultimate guide for watching Christmas movies this month

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of year again: To watch all of the classic (and a few new) Christmas movies -- and given how 2021 has gone, we could all use a little holiday cheer, right?. Luckily for us, there are so many ways you can load up on all of the Christmas...

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
Matthew McConaughey and Haim joined Jimmy Fallon for a festive new holiday song, “This Christmas Will Be Different,” on The Tonight Show. In the clip, McConaughey and Fallon meet up backstage at the late night show, where they recall how different last year’s Christmas festivities were. The pair break into song and celebrate all the things people have missed over the past two years, like gathering safely with families for the holidays.
Oscar winners Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem could be picking up their next Academy Awards as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in writer-director Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”. Playing a TV icon, however, isn’t easy. Nicole told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay she got over the fear of playing Ball...
Golden Globe Nominations: Succession, Morning Show, Ted Lasso Lead TV Pack

Nominations for 2022 Golden Globes were announced on Monday morning by Snoop Dogg (!) and HFPA president Helen Hoehne, from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. HBO’s Succession led the TV pack with five total nominations, while AppleTV+’s The Morning Show and Ted Lasso netted four each. By outlet, HBO amassed 12 total noms, followed by Netflix (10), Hulu (10) and Apple TV+ (8). Among the broadcast-TV networks, only ABC has any contenders (black-ish‘s two acting nominees). The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will “recognize” the best in both television and film on Sunday, January 9, 2022, though there will be no televised...
Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
Christmas is almost here, and how better to celebrate than by bopping along to Wham! and Mariah Carey classics covered by a horned monster from central European folklore? That is the deal, more or less, with Krampusnacht, the moniker of a mysterious vintage keyboard enthusiast from Auckland, New Zealand. Each December, he adopts the persona of the “Krampus” demon figure, known for its seasonal punishments of naughty children throughout Austria and southern Germany, and releases an EP of festive tunes.With every release – six since 2017, on Bandcamp – he delivers burbling and baroque electronic takes on festive favourites, from...
SNL Alums Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer Reunite for the Ultimate Christmas Movie Parody

During the three years they overlapped in the cast of Saturday Night Live, Rachel Dratch and Ana Gasteyer didn’t have “some big sketch together.” But they always made each other laugh and have kept looking for new ways to collaborate since leaving the show. Now, they have reunited in a big way, co-writing and co-staring in A Clüsterfünke Christmas, their new parody of those guilty pleasure Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movies for Comedy Central.
Don’t Look Up | Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With only 6 months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?
The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in December on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon

The best shows and movies to watch this month on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and HBO Max vary from the familiar (Pen15's horrors of middle school) to the spectacular (a billion shows this month are set in space) to Canada (pitter patter, it's a new season of Letterkenny!). But it's also a huge month for huge movies, like the newest chapter of the Matrix franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, and Aaron Sorkin's new film Being the Ricardos. December is slammed with good things to watch, so cancel your plans and get to watching.
Hollywood Flashback: 20 Years Ago, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Ruled Them All

These days, Peter Jackson is earning praise for his three-part Disney+ Beatles documentary, Get Back. But 20 years ago, he made his mark on pop culture with another three-part series about a beloved band of sorts — The Lord of the Rings, which debuted in theaters Dec. 19, 2001. Based on the novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, the trilogy’s first film, The Fellowship of the Ring, kicked off the saga of the Hobbits from the Shire who join forces with Men, Elves and Dwarves to undertake an arduous journey to defeat the evil Sauron and restore peace to Middle-earth. Jackson cast Elijah...
