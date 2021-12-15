ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan police rescue suicidal woman who drove car into Rouge River

By Brandon Champion
The Ann Arbor News
The Ann Arbor News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

INKSTER, MI – Inkster police acted fast to help a suicidal woman who drove her car into the Rouge River. WDIV-TV in Detroit reports that the woman was threatening...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 2

DB
4d ago

I saw this on Channel 4, it was two rookie Inkster cops and when the reporter asked them "How fast did you jump in that water?" ..they said they had the presence of mind to take off their vest but they left things on like their watches and phones which wound up getting water logged. DON'T Y'ALL THINK APPLE OUGHTA DONATE to these fine two young officers new iPhones and apple watches?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

10-year-old resident of Michigan group home dies from injuries sustained after stolen car crashed

FERNDALE, MI -- A 10-year-old has died from injuries sustained in a violent crash that occurred after two kids stole a car from a group home in Oakland County. The crash occurred near 8 Mile Road and Flowerdale Street in Ferndale on Nov. 17 after the 10-year-old and an 11-year-old stole the car from Methodist Children’s Home Society in Redford. A 16-year-old was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Inkster, MI
Inkster, MI
Crime & Safety
Detroit, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Rescue#Suicidal#Traffic Accident#Wdiv Tv
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
11K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy