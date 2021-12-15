Michigan police rescue suicidal woman who drove car into Rouge River
INKSTER, MI – Inkster police acted fast to help a suicidal woman who drove her car into the Rouge River. WDIV-TV in Detroit reports that the woman was threatening...www.mlive.com
INKSTER, MI – Inkster police acted fast to help a suicidal woman who drove her car into the Rouge River. WDIV-TV in Detroit reports that the woman was threatening...www.mlive.com
I saw this on Channel 4, it was two rookie Inkster cops and when the reporter asked them "How fast did you jump in that water?" ..they said they had the presence of mind to take off their vest but they left things on like their watches and phones which wound up getting water logged. DON'T Y'ALL THINK APPLE OUGHTA DONATE to these fine two young officers new iPhones and apple watches?
Comments / 2