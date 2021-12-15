Briefs: Prospect Park receives NatureWorks funding

Richardson announces grant funding for Prospect Park

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Tracy Richardson has announced the State Controlling Board approved the release of grant funding for more than 100 local NatureWorks projects, including ones in Marion and Union counties. NatureWorks projects are funded through the Ohio Parks and Natural Resources Bond Issue which was approved by Ohio voters in November 1993.

In Marion County, Prospect Park will receive $82,448 for development of a parking lot, concrete walkway and basketball court improvements. Pastime Park in Plain City will receive $82,206 for resurfacing and upgrades to the basketball court.

These were among 115 projects being awarded a combined $5.2 million from this latest round of NatureWorks grant funding. The program provides up to 75 percent reimbursement assistance for local government subdivisions (townships, villages, cities, counties, park districts, joint recreation districts, and conservancy districts) for the acquisition, development and rehabilitation of recreational areas.

Since NatureWorks' inception, the grant has funded over 2,300 public park projects in all 88 counties.

Marion Public Health offering walk-in COVID vaccinations

Starting Monday, Marion Public Health will begin offering first, second and booster walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday while supplies last to anyone ages 5 and up. The vaccine will be available at the health department, 181 S. Main St., through Dec. 30. It should be noted that Marion Public Health will close at noon on Dec. 23 and will be closed Dec. 24 for Christmas.

The first dose will be based on vaccine availability and $100 prepaid gift cards will be available while supply lasts for all Marion County residents that receive their first dose at the walk-in clinic. Anyone ages 5-17 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and a photo ID is required.

Marion Public Health has a mask requirement for anyone coming into the building. Disposable masks will be available or you can bring your own. All health department employees will be wearing masks.

Local church to hold two special Christmas services

CALEDONIA — Marion Salem Church at 1641 Salem Road in Caledonia will hold "A Blue Christmas" service at 7 p.m. Sunday for those who are hurting and grieving during the holidays.

A candlelight service, "The Christmas Promises," will take place at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Marion Salem's regular Sunday morning schedule includes an 8:30 a.m. hospitality time, 9:30 a.m. Sunday School, and a 10 a.m. family worship service.