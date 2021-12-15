ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

8PM: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021

By The CW
wccbcharlotte.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtists Ed Sheeran, BTS, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Saweetie, AJR,...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Nas
Person
Lil Nas X

Comments / 0

Community Policy