GTA Online's The Contract Is Live, New Details Revealed

By Marcus Stewart
Game Informer Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGTA Online’s new story update, The Contract, is now live, meaning players get to partner up with Franklin to help his new business succeed by helping Dr. Dre – yes that Dr. Dre – out of a jam. Before you head off on this wild adventure, Rockstar has shared new details...

Complex

Dr. Dre-Featuring ‘GTA Online’ Expansion ‘The Contract’ Also Boasts New Songs by YG, Freddie Gibbs, Offset, More

One of the biggest draws of Grand Theft Auto has always been its music. The Weeknd even said in a recent interview that the series opened his eyes to ’80s music—a sound he tapped into heavily for his chart-topping After Hours project. So when GTA Online: The Contract was announced to feature Dr. Dre, it became pretty clear the music added to the game would make the expansion—which is free to GTA V owners—worth it.
Complex

Rockstar Games Announces New ‘GTA Online’ Story ‘The Contract’ Featuring Dr. Dre

Rockstar Games has unveiled a new story-based expansion coming to GTA Online featuring Dr. Dre, and it also boasts the return of a fan favorite character. Set to arrive Dec. 15, the story is entitled The Contract and sees players reunite with one of GTAV’s three main protagonists, Franklin Clinton. Working at his “celebrity solutions agency” F. Clinton and Partner, players will also link up with another fan fave, Lamar Davis, as they work on a contract for their high-profile client Dr. Dre. Not only does the legendary producer/rapper lend his likeness and voice to the game, frequent collaborator Anderson .Paak also makes a brief appearance in the trailer for The Contract up top.
mxdwn.com

GTA Online: The Contract To Receive New “Dre Day” Update Featuring Unreleased Songs From Freddie Gibbs, Hit-Boy And Mike Dean

Popular online video game Grand Theft Auto has announced a new radio station and updates to existing radio stations in the game that will be playing new music from many artists, including previously unreleased tracks by Freddie Gibbs, TiaCorine and Kenny Beats, Rich the Kid, Aunt Corine, Mozzy and YG and Offset. Saweetie, A$AP Ferg, Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, Mike Dean and ScHoolboyQ will also make new contributions to the radio station. With a stacked lineup of new music coming to the air ways of Los Santos, GTA fans can prepare to listen to lots of their favorite artists if they choose to tune in to the Radio Los Santos radio station.
hypebeast.com

'Grand Theft Auto Online' Reveals New Episode Starring Dr. Dre and 'GTA 5' Characters

Rockstar Games is adding a new episode of single-player content to Grand Theft Auto Online, dubbed “The Contract,” next week. The new chapter DLC will star rapper Dr. Dre alongside Grand Theft Auto 5 characters Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis, who embark on an entirely new mission to track down files containing Dre’s unreleased music for the franchise.
dexerto.com

GTA Online The Contract update: All new vehicles, weapons & properties

Rockstar Games has confirmed the GTA Online ‘The Contract’ update will bring with it a new selection of vehicles, weapons, and even add another property to the game. The Contract Update was previously leaked under the codename of ‘Fixers update’, but on December 8 the game’s developers revealed a first-look trailer for the upcoming content refresh.
Game Informer Online

System Shock Remake Launches Next Year, New Screenshots Revealed

Nightdive Studio’s remake of System Shock has been in the works for some time. First announced in 2016, the game was tentatively planned to launch this past summer but will now arrive sometime in 2022. Unfortunately, Nightdive still hasn’t nailed down an exact release date. It did announce a...
dexerto.com

GTA Online players notice The Contract story is missing key character

GTA Online’s newest update is set to bring back a number of beloved characters, but there’s one, in particular, that wasn’t spotted. The new update, titled The Contract, looks to be one of the biggest the community has seen in 2021. The game’s community has had plenty to do on the franchise’s games after the release of the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition in November.
egmnow.com

The Contract brings an older Franklin, Dr. Dre, and more to GTA Online

Rockstar today announced The Contract, a new piece of narrative content for Grand Theft Auto Online that features Grand Theft Auto V‘s Franklin Clinton working to grow his business by helping a major client: rap legend Dr. Dre. “Players connect with Franklin, expert hacker Imani, Lamar Davis and Chop...
pushsquare.com

GTA Online's The Contract Adds New Radio Station, Debuts Fresh Dr Dre Beats

GTA Online is getting a new radio station this week, as Rockstar rolls out The Contract on 15th December – a huge new expansion featuring protagonist Franklin Clinton. The fresh station, MOTOMAMI Los Santos, will be hosted by Spanish singer-songwriter ROSALÍA and longtime Rockstar collaborator Arca, and will feature artists such as Caroline Polachek, Aventura, and Mr Fingers. It’ll also feature ‘LA FAMA’, the “first single from [ROSALÍA’s] forthcoming MOTOMAMI album”.
dexerto.com

GTA Online players hail The Contract update as “the best DLC yet”

GTA Online’s latest update, The Contract, takes players on a story-based thrill-ride with both GTA 5 protagonist Franklin Clinton and fans have high praise for the game’s all-new content. The world of GTA Online updates has become a familiar one over the last eight years. From new weapons...
Game Informer Online

Devotion Developer Red Candle Games Reveals 2D Action Platformer, Nine Sols

Red Candle Games is the team behind well-received horror games Devotion and Detention, but it teased a seemingly less spooky new project in March. The studio released a brief clip of a 2D action game labeled as a work in progress, and today we have a title and a hint at what the adventure entails.
PCGamesN

Lamar roasts Franklin again in GTA Online’s The Contract update

In many ways, GTA Online’s The Contract update shows how things have changed since Grand Theft Auto 5‘s story has wrapped up. Franklin is married to Tanisha, they have kids, and Chop the dog is now old. Some things, though, stay the same – like Lamar roasting the hell out of Franklin.
Game Informer Online

Guerrilla Shares Images Of Horizon Forbidden West Running On PlayStation 4

Often overshadowed by the newest generation, games are still being built for and released on the PlayStation 4. After showing what Horizon Forbidden West looks and runs like on PS5, Guerrilla Games has given the world a glimpse at what Aloy's next adventure looks like on the previous Sony console.
IGN

GTA Online's New Update Confirms Which Original GTA 5 Ending Is Canon - IGN NOW

GTA Online's latest update, The Contract, features dialogue that seems to confirm what happens to Michael following the end of GTA 5. For those that didn't complete GTA 5's campaign, the game has three different endings. While endings A and B see either Trevor or Michael die at the hands of Franklin respectively, Option C ties together the narrative's loose ends in a way that allows all three of the game's protagonists to survive. Rockstar previously suggested that Option C is the game's intended ending via a dialogue line from Tao Cheng in GTA Online's 2019 Diamond and Casino update. That line alluded to events that only take place in the game's third ending. This latest update, it seems, further reinforces that. While this new line of dialogue seems to finally rule out an ending where Michael dies, a prior update also made a suggestion that Trevor survives the events of GTA 5, as well. During the Smuggler's Run update, Ron Jakowski notes that Trevor has "gone all Vinewood" before referring to him indirectly as his "old boss". Fans still love the content coming out of #GTAOnline for #GTA5, but the wait continues for a potential #GTA6 release. But for GTA 6 news or GTA 5 news, even GTA Online news, stick with IGN.
