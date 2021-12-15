ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Girl Named Tom Releases Christmas Single After ‘The Voice’ Win

By Corey Cesare
talentrecap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirl Named Tom has been hinting at a release of new music for nearly a week. After winning The Voice just last night, the sibling group released a revamped version of their 2020 single “No Snow for Christmas.”. This song was originally released on Girl Named Tom’s YouTube...

talentrecap.com

Comments / 21

Rita Bridges
3d ago

You all were my pick from the very beginning! What an outstanding group! Your voices harmonize beautifully! The sibling love is absolutely heartwarming. Congratulations on your win!!! Keep making beautiful music together. Your parents have to be so proud of all 3 of you! I can't wait to see you on more programs and hear your beautiful voices together.

Reply
11
listen now
3d ago

Congrats 👏 on your historical win, and may the future be full of great achievements for each and everyone of you guys.

Reply
11
Valerie Aylward
1d ago

Bravo! I love it, a real wholesome Christmas song! I wish and hope for your father's recovery! You are truly stars - SHINE ON! Mele Kalikimaka Nā mea a pau!🎅🤶⛄🎄🦌

Reply
4
