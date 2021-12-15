ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators' Anton Forsberg: Cruises to fifth straight win

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Forsberg turned aside 33 shots in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Panthers. The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Forsberg, Preds Face Adversity, Defeat Colorado for Sixth Straight Win

Nashville Has Seven Players, Five Coaches in COVID Protocol, Scores Five Goals to Defeat Avalanche. Filip Forsberg recorded three points and Colton Sissons had three assists in a 6th straight Predators win, a 5-2 victory against the Avalanche. 05:01 •. Different players, a new coaching staff, no problem. FIlip Forsberg...
NHL
Fox News

Cavaliers win fifth straight, rout Rockets 124-89

Darius Garland scored 21 points, Isaac Okoro added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fifth straight game, a 124-89 rout of the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Ricky Rubio had seven points and a season-high 12 assists, and Dean Wade scored 16 points for Cleveland, which led 84-39 midway through the third quarter and had 100 points entering the fourth.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blues' Charlie Lindgren: Earns fifth straight win

Lindgren stopped 26 of 27 shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Stars. For the second time this week, Lindgren limited the Stars to a single goal. The 27-year-old is playing some of the best hockey of his career, having allowed just five goals in as many appearances to begin his Blues career at 5-0-0. Jordan Binnington served as the backup Friday, and he would likely have no trouble retaking the No. 1 job if Lindgren slips up, but head coach Craig Berube may choose to ride the hot hand a bit longer, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. The Blues begin a three-game road trip Sunday in Winnipeg.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Forsberg
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To Seven Players, Two Staffers In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Three more Bruins players have landed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday. That includes goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic were all placed in protocol, along with one member of the Bruins team staff, bringing the grand total to six players and one staffer for Boston. This has all happened since Tuesday, when Boston placed Craig Smith and Brad Marchand in protocol. Patrice Bergeron was added on Wednesday. Update: Boston placed Oskar Steen and another staffer in protocol ahead of Thursday night’s game, bringing its total up to seven players and two staffers. The Bruins...
NHL
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruises#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
The Associated Press

Cavaliers beat short-handed Bucks for 6th straight victory

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 23 points, Darius Garland had 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to six games, beating the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 119-90 on Saturday night. Garland made 10 of 13 shots to pace a Cavaliers offense that shot 50% from the...
NBA
WFMJ.com

Penguins roll Westminster for fifth straight win

The Youngstown State men's basketball team defeated Westminster 82-54 for its fifth consecutive win Saturday afternoon at Beeghly Center. The win takes the Penguins to a 7-3 mark on the year ahead of a four-game road trip beginning on Wednesday at West Virginia. Five Penguins scored in double figures and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy