NHL

Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Two points in Tuesday's loss

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Reinhart scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
KREX

Forsberg, Preds beat Avs 5-2 as both teams battle COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the streaking Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night in a game between rosters wrecked by COVID-19 outbreaks. Tanner Jeannot scored and added an assist, and Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm also scored. Juuse Saros made 24 saves to […]
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Sam Steel: Nabs assist in overtime loss

Steel recorded an assist in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Coyotes. Steel set up Hampus Lindholm's first of two goals in the contest. With assists in three straight outings, Steel is making his case to stay in the lineup, though he was dropped to a fourth-line role with the return of Maxime Comtois (hand). Steel is at eight points, 23 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 25 contests overall.
NHL
CBS Sports

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Minor league report: Valtteri Puustinen gets two points for Penguins in loss

Forward Valtteri Puustinen had a goal and an assist for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, who were routed by the rival Hershey Bears, 8-3, at the Giant Center in Hershey on Saturday. Defenseman Chris Bigras recorded two assists for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (9-10-1-2) while defenseman Matt Bartkowski and Jordy Bellerive each added goals. Goaltender...
NHL

