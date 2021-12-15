ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fears death toll from Reading fire will rise as hopes fade in search operation

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
Hopes are fading in a search and rescue operation at a block of flats gutted in a suspected arson attack that left one person dead and a number of others unaccounted for.

Superintendent Steve Raffield from Thames Valley Police told journalists near the scene in

Berkshire on Wednesday that it was “highly unlikely” that any further survivors would be found at Rowe Court.

The building in Grovelands Road has been so badly damaged by fire that it is unstable.

Damage to a property in Grovelands Road, Reading (PA Wire)

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and arson after the fatal blaze that broke out shortly before 3am on Wednesday.

Witnesses heard an explosion and some residents were forced to jump from the building to try to escape the fire.

Mr Raffield said: “We have been working alongside our partner agencies to do everything we can to find signs of life. Sadly it is highly unlikely we will find any further survivors in the building.”

