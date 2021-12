It’s been more than 20 years since Master Chief — and Halo: Combat Evolved — debuted. In that time, the Halo series has become one of video games’ most iconic legacies, while Master Chief has become the symbol of Xbox — and console-based first-person shooters — as a whole. It’s a legacy that developer 343 Industries has struggled to carry since taking over from Bungie, releasing two new games that felt like something of a decline from the series’ previous brilliance. Halo Infinite is intended to be a course correction, described by 343 as a “spiritual reboot” of the franchise, that not only reexamines what makes something feel like Halo, but also finds ways to push those qualities further.

