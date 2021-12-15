FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRET OF DUMBLEDORE (2022) Movie Trailer: Jude Law tries to Stop the Infamous Dark Wizard Mads Mikkelsen

The Fantastic Beasts trilogy has been riddled with controversy in the last couple of years. In general, JK Rowling has garnered a large amount of controversy on herself and her works due to transphobic comments. Unfortunately, this has affected the Harry Potter universe. Additionally, the initial controversy with the Depp v. Heard trials saw Grindelwald’s actor fired. And yet, that hasn’t stopped the fandom from loving the series. The Cursed Child play has garnered support for a movie. And the 20th Anniversary event went off without a hitch. Now, Fantastic Beasts 3 has tapped the enigmatic Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald. After some delays and an updated release date, we finally have our Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer!

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO