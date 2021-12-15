ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRET OF DUMBLEDORE (2022) Movie Trailer: Jude Law tries to Stop the Infamous Dark Wizard Mads Mikkelsen

By Rollo Tomasi
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore Trailer. David Yates‘ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2021) movie trailer has been released by Warner Bros. The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer stars Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Katherine Waterston, Mads Mikkelsen,...

Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
THE BATMAN (2022) International Movie Trailer: Robert Pattinson Tries to Unmask the Truth of Gotham City

Warner Bros. has released the Japanese movie trailer for The Batman (2022). View here the first The Batman movie trailer and the second The Batman movie trailer. Matt Reeves‘ The Batman stars Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme Lawson, and Paul Dano.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Fantastic Beasts 3 Reveals Trailer with Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

The Fantastic Beasts trilogy has been riddled with controversy in the last couple of years. In general, JK Rowling has garnered a large amount of controversy on herself and her works due to transphobic comments. Unfortunately, this has affected the Harry Potter universe. Additionally, the initial controversy with the Depp v. Heard trials saw Grindelwald’s actor fired. And yet, that hasn’t stopped the fandom from loving the series. The Cursed Child play has garnered support for a movie. And the 20th Anniversary event went off without a hitch. Now, Fantastic Beasts 3 has tapped the enigmatic Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald. After some delays and an updated release date, we finally have our Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer!
MOVIES
CHARLOTTE (2021): Good Deed Entertainment Obtains U.S. Rights for Animated Film

Animated Film Rights Acquired by Good Deed Entertainment. Good Deed Entertainment has picked up distribution rights to the upcoming animated movie, Charlotte. A new animated film titled Charlotte has inspired much curiosity. This movie was influenced by a fascinating real-life Charlotte Salomon painting series called “Life or Theatre?” The film has now been acquired for release in the United States by Good Deed Entertainment. This picture will be released on April 22, 2022. Charlotte features an impressive list of big-name voice-over talents with the likes of stars such as Keira Knightley, Brenda Blethyn, Jim Broadbent, Sam Clafin and Sophie Okonedo, to name a few. In the French version of Charlotte, Academy Award winner Marion Cotillard (La Vie En Rose, Public Enemies)’s voice talents will be showcased in the title role.
MOVIES
Variety

Omicron Is Here and Hollywood Is Finally Taking Notice

On Monday, Sony Pictures Entertainment hosted a raucous premiere for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a superhero adventure widely expected to generate a new COVID-era record opening weekend. The red carpet outside Westwood’s Regency Village theater —  where industry elites and A-listers gathered after showing proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test to watch Peter Parker save the world — was filled with fans, journalists and social media influencers all vying to get a look at stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Many people in the crowd were screaming and unmasked. Days later, word began circulating that a top agent at...
MOVIES
Video Movie Review: QUEEN OF GLORY (2021): An Assured, Confident Film that will Move Audiences with Compelling Scenes

Queen of Glory (2021) Video Movie Review, a movie directed by Nana Mensah, written by Nana Mensah, and starring Nana Mensah, Meeko Gattuso, Oberon K.A. Adjepong, Adam Leon, Ward Horton, Elia Monte-Brown, Purva Bedi, Anya Migdal, Daniel Reece, Alok Tewari, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Russell G. Jones, Sholanty Taylor, Jocelyn Kuritsky, Emma Kaye, and Vincent Leong.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New to Prime Video in January 2022: THE TENDER BAR, HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA, DO, RE AND MI, & More

Amazon Prime Video has released a list of its original content, Prime Video originals, documentaries, and movies that will be airing on the streaming service in January 2022. Highlights of this programming includes: The Tender Bar, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Do, Re & Mi, and more. Try a 30-Day FREE TRIAL FOR AMAZON PRIME VIDEO here.
TV & VIDEOS
Film Review: SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME (2021): New Superhero Movie is an Entertaining Roller Coaster Ride with Heart

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) Film Review, a movie directed by Jon Watts and starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Marisa Tomei, Angourie Rice, Arian Moayed, Paul Newsome, Hannibal Buress, Martin Starr, J.B. Smoove and J.K. Simmons.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Shatters Records With Huge $50 Million in Previews

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” blew the doors off the box office, earning a massive $50 million in Thursday previews. The Sony Pictures release is on pace to pull in between $150 million to $180 million over its opening weekend, setting a new high-water mark for blockbusters during the COVID era. Even rising cases of the virus and the emergence of a new and troubling variant seem unlikely to stall Spider-Man. That could change, of course, as the weekend progresses. Omicron is currently leading to the closures of restaurants and live theater in major cities such as New York City, which...
MOVIES

