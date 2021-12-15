Police: Suspect opened UPS packages, stole electronic devices

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police announced Thursday that the death of a 4-month-old boy has been ruled a homicide. Police said in a news release that officers rushed to a Kansas City home on Sept. 11 after getting a report that the infant wasn't breathing. Emergency crews performed CPR and were able to get a pulse. The child was rushed to a hospital but died.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO