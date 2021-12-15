Senators Introduce Defend the Blend Act to Protect RFS

Senators pledge to introduce Violence Against Women Act reauthorization. Earlier this year, the House of Representatives voted to renew the lapsed legislation that had created sweeping protections for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. At the time, Jennifer Mascia parsed the bill’s proposed gun restrictions, which engendered fierce opposition among congressional Republicans. Now, Senators Dianne Feinstein, Dick Durbin, Lisa Murkowski, and Joni Ernst have reached a bipartisan agreement on a Senate version, which includes closing the boyfriend loophole in federal law that allows non-spousal dating partners with misdemeanor abuse convictions to keep their guns. Under the Senate framework, this new gun restriction would only apply to protective orders and convictions after VAWA reauthorization. The Senate agreement does not mention other gun-related provisions from the House bill, including firearm bans for people convicted of misdemeanor stalking or subject to a temporary restraining order, or a requirement that the Justice Department must report failed background checks to local police. “We are committed to introducing a bipartisan, modernized VAWA reauthorization next month,” the senators wrote. Related: In January, we published a story about Rosemarie Reilly, whose ex-boyfriend shot and killed her in 2016. Three weeks before, Reilly obtained a protective order, but the judge skipped over a box that would have removed the man’s access to firearms.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO