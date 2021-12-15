ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senators Introduce Defend the Blend Act to Protect RFS

wnax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota introduced bipartisan legislation to prohibit the EPA from reducing the minimum biofuels blending mandates once the RVO levels are...

