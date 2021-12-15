Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

One of the most important female storylines on the WWE main roster at the moment is the one dedicated by the company to its Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch and to the challenger for the title: Liv Morgan. In the last episode of Monday Night Raw, which aired just a few hours ago, on the night between Monday and Tuesday, Becky managed to knock out her opponent, wedging her arm between the steel steps at the entrance to the ring, with Liv who was hit hard in the limb, not only experiencing considerable pain but also an injury that WWE wanted to inform its fans about in the last few hours.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO