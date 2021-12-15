ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

By Joseph Lee
Cover picture for the articleAll Elite Wrestling will present a special ‘Winter is Coming’ edition of AEW...

Roman Reigns Fires Paul Heyman on WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman is out of a job at Roman Reigns fired him on this week’s WWE Smackdown, before getting taken out by Brock Lesnar. Friday night’s show ended with Roman Reigns arriving and coming to the ring to question Heyman’s loyalty after he felt Heyman’s actions last week while Reigns was off felt “shady.”
Raw: Liv Morgan is seriously injured

One of the most important female storylines on the WWE main roster at the moment is the one dedicated by the company to its Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch and to the challenger for the title: Liv Morgan. In the last episode of Monday Night Raw, which aired just a few hours ago, on the night between Monday and Tuesday, Becky managed to knock out her opponent, wedging her arm between the steel steps at the entrance to the ring, with Liv who was hit hard in the limb, not only experiencing considerable pain but also an injury that WWE wanted to inform its fans about in the last few hours.
Six-Man Tag Match, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced matches for next week’s AEW Dynamite including a six-man tag match and more. Tonight’s episode of Dynamite saw the following matches set for next week’s Holiday Bash episode:. * CM Punk, Sting, & Darby Allin vs. MJF & FTR. * Malakai Black vs. Griff...
Shooters Radio: AEW Winter Is Coming live commentary

This week, we live commentate a special edition of AEW Dynamite – Winter Is Coming. We live commentated last year’s edition when Sting made his AEW debut, and this year, you can hear our instant reactions to the classic AEW World Heavyweight Championship match that ended in a 60-minute time limit draw between champion “Hangman” Adam Page and challenger Bryan Danielson.
Update On Jim Ross’ Cancer Treatments, May Miss December 29 Dynamite

Jim Ross has been away from AEW getting radiation treatment for skin cancer, but hopes to be back for the December 29th edition of Dynamite. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Ross is halfway done with his treatments but some of them may be rescheduled. It was noted that Ross’ treatment was originally set to last until December 22 but will now go until the 29th.
WWE Reportedly Very Interested In Top AEW Star

Over the last few years fans have seen a number of former WWE stars jump ship to AEW, but now it seems that WWE is interested in one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast is reporting that WWE is “very interested” in MJF. It was also noted that MJF’s recent comments about his AEW contract ending in 2024 got people at USA Network and FOX buzzing about his status.
Fallon Henley Appears to Have Signed With WWE

– It appears wrestler Tesha Price has now signed with WWE. She’s updated her Twitter account with her new WWE ring name, Fallon Henley, which you can view HERE. Her Twitter handle is listed as @FallonHenleyWWE. As noted, Henley will be appearing on tomorrow’s edition of 205 Live, teaming...
Note On Ted Dibiase Taking A Bump On Recent WWE NXT

Over the summer, Ted Dibiase was part of a feud on WWE NXT involving LA Knight and Cameron Grimes. At one point, Dibiase was attacked by Knight when coming to the defense of Grimes. Fightful Select spoke with Dibiase, who said that WWE actually pitched for security guards to catch...
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT pulled in 948,000 viewers, which is up from the show last week that did 872,000. They drew a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is down from the previous week’s 0.33. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics has a full breakdown...
Bron Breakker Thinks a Match With Brock Lesnar Would be a War

– Speaking to WWE El Brunch, WWE NXT Superstar Bron Breakker discussed his career and interest in eventually working with Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Bron Breakker on Roderick Strong: “Roderick Strong, he’s a really tough guy and a tough competitor. I have to give credit where...
Ryback Responds To MJF’s Insult On AEW Dynamite

MJF referred to CM Punk as “the new Ryback” on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Ahead of his Dynamite Diamond Ring Match against Dante Martin, MJF cut a promo to address Punk declaring his intentions to pursue the AEW World Championship on last week’s show. “I didn’t realize...
Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review: 12.17.21

-Sorry for the delay as the Holiday Season got the better of me last night and as I started this show late, the feed eventually went out which meant I had to wait until the replay dropped on Hulu this morning. The same thing will likely happen the next two weeks with Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve being on Friday. Look out for my latest Retro Review dropping later today as I continue my ran through 1996 with WWF In Your House: It’s Time. Now, off to what passes for the Purple Brand. Let’s get to it!
Hamilton’s Nightmare Factory Showcase (released 12.16.21) Review

Hamilton’s Nightmare Factory Showcase (released 12.16.21) Review. Franky Filto pinned Trevor Blackwell in 7:10 (*¾) D’Marceo James pinned Will Purlieu in 11:17 (**¾) Casey Carrington IV pinned Dylan Lesynd in 10:06 (**¼) Gabriel Vega & Danny Dragon pinned Luther Hevans & KC Rocker in 10:53...
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 ceremonial weigh-in video stream, live results

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will take center stage this afternoon LIVE at 4 p.m. ET for the ceremonial weigh ins from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Fla., just one day before their Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing rematch on Sat. night (Dec. 18) at nearby Amalie Arena.
12-Man Gauntlet Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has set a “12 Days of Christmas” gauntlet match for next week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on tonight’s show that the gauntlet match will feature the competitors fighting for an Intercontinental Championship opportunity. The match is the only bout yet announced for next...
FTR’s Dax Harwood Invites The Briscoes To This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As many of you know by now, FTR made a surprise appearance at last Saturday night’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view event, where they were involved in a brawl with the Briscoes. Earlier this week, both the AEW and ROH tag teams have been going back and forth on Twitter...
