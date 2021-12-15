ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA Announces $50 Million Pandemic Assistance for Hog Producers

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $50 million of additional assistance for hog producers who faced reduced market prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program addresses...

Lassen County News

LaMalfa announces USDA grants

Today the United States Department of Agriculture announced it is investing $5.2 billion in rural infrastructure projects across the country through their Rural Development Department. USDA Rural Development loan and grant programs expand access to high-speed internet, small business investments, and water and electricity projects. Two projects were awarded this...
YREKA, CA
ncpoliticalnews.com

Assistance available for swine and dairy producers that suffered a pandemic loss

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has opened the application period for the first phase of its North Carolina Swine and Dairy Assistance program. The $30 million in federal COVID funds appropriated by the N.C. General Assembly will offer assistance for eligible swine and dairy producers for losses incurred from termination of contracts or ceased milk production due to the pandemic.
RALEIGH, NC
wnax.com

R-CALF Analysis on Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act.

Recent analysis conducted by R-CALF shows the Cattle Price Discovery and Transparency Act is a boon for packers and a bust for producers. R-CALF CEO Bill Bullard analyzed the Fischer-Grassley Compromise Bill to reform the cattle markets. He says data from Livestock Mandatory Reporting shows the significant increase in negotiated cash cattle from August until late November is associated with higher cash cattle prices. He believes that will be stifled under their legislation.
AGRICULTURE
agdaily.com

Check your mail: USDA to conduct study about ag producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture conducts many studies and research projects to find out more information about our nation’s producers. This month, the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them.
AGRICULTURE
State
South Dakota State
iheart.com

USDA studying agricultural producers

The Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is conducting the 2021 Farm Producer Study. The study seeks to improve knowledge and understanding of agricultural producers and help USDA improve services to them. A brief questionnaire will mail this month to approximately 75,000 U.S. agricultural producers across the country. Taking no more than ten minutes to complete, the questionnaire asks participants for demographic and basic farm information.
AGRICULTURE
andnowuknow.com

USDA Cites Rain Forest Produce in California for PACA Violations

WASHINGTON, DC - Today, the U.S. Departement of Agriculture (USDA) announced it has imposed sanctions on Rain Forest Produce. These sanctions were imposed against the Los Angeles, California-based company for violating the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA) after allegedly failing to pay sellers of produce. As part of the sanctions...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Agriculture Online

‘Spot market’ program aims pandemic aid at hog farmers

The government will send up to $50 million to hog farmers who were forced to sell hogs at pandemic-depressed prices on the spot market during the summer of 2020, said the Agriculture Department on Monday. The announcement came a month after the USDA said it was disbursing $270 million to contract growers of hogs and poultry through its Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
AGRICULTURE
wnax.com

Cattle Groups Work to Protect Industry from Artificial Meat and Brazil Imports

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association is taking action to protect the United States cattle industry from threatening imports and cell-cultured products. NCBA vice president of government affairs Ethan Lane says ahead of possible rulemaking to create package labeling, a number of agriculture groups told USDA they want cell-cultured meats to be distinctly labeled.
AGRICULTURE
MyChesCo

Up to $800 Million Available to Provide Economic Relief to Biofuel Producers, Restore Renewable Fuel Markets Hit by the Pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that USDA will make up to $800 million available to support biofuel producers and infrastructure. The announcement includes $700 million to provide economic relief to biofuel producers and restore renewable fuel markets affected by the pandemic. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wnax.com

Sunflower Quality and Insurance Changes Positive for Growers

The 2021 sunflower harvest has wrapped up and growers are looking ahead to the 2022 growing season with optimism, in part due to the strong demand for veg oil. National Sunflower Association Executive Director John Sandbakken says yields averaged 1600 pounds per acre due to the drought but that was somewhat offset by the quality of the crop.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

USDA improves crop insurance for hemp producers

The Department of Agriculture has made improvements to crop insurance for hemp. USDA’s Risk Management Agency is adding flexibilities around how producers work with processors as well as improving consistency with the most recent USDA hemp regulation. RMA Administrator Marcia Bunger says, “RMA has worked to expand and refine our offerings to be responsive and dynamic.”
AGRICULTURE
foxnebraska.com

USDA announces more than $3 million for Nebraska climate-smart infrastructure

LINCOLN, Neb. — Following United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack's announcement that the department is investing more the $633 million in rural America, Nebraska's state director announced more than $3 million of those funds are coming to the Cornhusker state. Acting Nebraska State Director for USDA...
NEBRASKA STATE
pnwag.net

USDA Announces Funds To Promoted Climate Smart Ag

Investing in resilient, climate smart infrastructure in rural America. “We’re announcing $633-million being invested into 793 projects impacting all 50 state and Puerto Rico,” Agriculture Secretary, Tom Vilsack said late last week as he announced new investments in climate smart Ag. He added the funds will be used in a variety of ways.
AGRICULTURE
wcbi.com

USDA gives Mississippi chicken growers up to $23 million for pandemic losses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The U.S. Department of Agriculture hatched up millions of dollars to support Mississippi chicken growers. Contract growers who raise chicken for poultry process companies were previously not given federal assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. That led to many farmers suffering substantial losses when processing facilities were forced...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Agriculture Online

USDA creates $400 million local food program

To build resiliency into the food system, the Agriculture Department said on Monday it would award up to $400 million to state and tribal governments for purchases of locally grown food for emergency food assistance. The Local Food Purchase Assistance program has a goal of buying food from socially disadvantaged...
FOOD BANK
North Platte Post

USDA issues final pandemic payments for timber harvesters, haulers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will begin issuing final pandemic assistance payments to timber harvesters and timber hauling businesses through the Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers (PATHH) program starting next week. In total, $200 million will be provided to loggers and log trucking businesses who experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% during the period of Jan. 1 through Dec. 1, 2020, compared to the period of Jan. 1 through Dec. 1, 2019. This support is part of USDA’s broader Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.
AGRICULTURE
kfornow.com

Fischer Calls For Assistance For Livestock Producers Affected by Drought

(KFOR News Lincoln NE December 4, 2021) U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, recently joined a group of her Republican colleagues in a letter urging the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to address a gap in coverage under the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program (ELAP). In September, the USDA announced it would provide ELAP assistance for the cost of transporting feed to livestock, but producers who are transporting their livestock to feed are not eligible for the program.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wnax.com

NBB Releases Biodiesel Blenders Credit Study Ahead of Possible Extension

As an extension of the biodiesel blenders credit is being considered by Congress as part of the Build Back Better Act, a new report from the National Biodiesel Board shows the economic value of the incentive. NBB’s Vice President, Federal Affairs Kurt Kovarik says it calculates annual economic and environmental benefits of $19.3 billion from U.S. biodiesel production.
INCOME TAX

