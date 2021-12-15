Tesla employee shot coworker outside plant, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man has been fatally shot outside a home in Kansas City just west of Marlborough Park. Kansas City police say the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday, when gunshots were reported in the area. Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting, police said, but someone had driven the shooting victim to a hospital, where he died. Police later identified the man as 34-year-old Corey Haley. Homicide detectives have been collecting evidence at the scene and searching for witnesses. The Kansas City Star reports that the killing marks the city’s 149th homicide this year. The city saw a record 182 homicides in 2020.

