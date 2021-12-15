ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tesla employee shot coworker outside plant, police say

By Max Zimmerman
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

(Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc. employee was allegedly killed in the parking lot of the electric carmaker’s Fremont factory following an argument earlier in the day with a coworker there, the Fremont Police...

www.lmtonline.com

WAVY News 10

2 Burger King employees shot outside restaurant in South Carolina

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Darlington County authorities are investigating after two employees of a Burger King were shot outside the restaurant where they worked, Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said. The restaurant is located at 407 Lamar Highway, just outside the city limits of Darlington. Hudson told News13 that the workers were shot while they were […]
DARLINGTON, SC
#Outside Plant#Police
Houston Chronicle

Police identify Texas officer fatally shot outside store

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Police have released the name of the officer who was fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call outside a suburban Dallas supermarket. Mesquite police said Saturday that Officer Richard Houston was killed Friday. Police said a prayer vigil will be held for him Sunday evening in front of the police department.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tesla
abc17news.com

Police say man fatally shot outside home in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a man has been fatally shot outside a home in Kansas City just west of Marlborough Park. Kansas City police say the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday, when gunshots were reported in the area. Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting, police said, but someone had driven the shooting victim to a hospital, where he died. Police later identified the man as 34-year-old Corey Haley. Homicide detectives have been collecting evidence at the scene and searching for witnesses. The Kansas City Star reports that the killing marks the city’s 149th homicide this year. The city saw a record 182 homicides in 2020.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KTVZ

Tesla employee accused of fatally shooting a co-worker outside California factory

A Tesla employee is accused of fatally shooting one of his coworkers outside of the company’s manufacturing plant in Fremont, California, authorities said Tuesday. Anthony Solima, 29, was arrested on a homicide warrant after detectives reviewed surveillance footage and determined he shot his coworker Monday afternoon in a parking lot, Fremont Police Department Captain Fred Bobbitt told CNN.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Stockton Record

Man shot fatally outside Stockton Police Department headquarters

A man was fatally shot by Stockton police officers after he was allegedly seen firing a weapon in the Stockton Police Department's parking lot on Wednesday. A shirtless white male firing a handgun outside the department's operations building was first reported by a caller to the Stockton Police Communications Center at 8:33 p.m. A second person, calling from inside their parked vehicle in the lot, also reported the man.   ...
STOCKTON, CA
Ledger-Enquirer

Man found shot dead at Tesla plant argued with co-worker that day, California cops say

Two workers at a Tesla plant in the San Francisco Bay Area had argued earlier in the day before one was found dead in the parking lot, California police reported. Anthony Solima, 29, of Milpitas, has been arrested on suspicion of homicide following an investigation into the shooting death of his co-worker Monday, Dec. 13, a Fremont Police Department news release said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

N. Carolina Police Officer Shot, Wounded Outside Restaurant

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was shot in the leg and wounded on Monday while responding to a domestic dispute, authorities said. Greensboro police said the police officer responded to the call from a restaurant on the city's west side, news outlets reported. The officer was investigating the incident when a struggle occurred between the officer and the suspect and a gun went off,
GREENSBORO, NC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Shots fired outside Walmart in The Waterworks mall, police looking for 4 suspects

A Pittsburgh police SWAT team responded to the Walmart department store at The Waterworks mall Tuesday evening after shots had been fired. Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh Public Safety director, said the shooting happened outside Walmart. He believes the shooters were inside the store and came outside when multiple shots were fired.
PITTSBURGH, PA

