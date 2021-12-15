Why Carnival Shares Are Falling

Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares are trading higher after the company, and Ipsen, announced an exclusive licensing agreement for elafibranor. David Loew, Chief Executive Officer, Ipsen, said, "Today's announcement marks an exciting new stage in Ipsen's ambitions to expand our portfolio to support more people living with rare diseases around the world. We are excited by elafibranor's data package, demonstrating the potential benefit of this first-in-class, innovative treatment option to help the PBC community."

