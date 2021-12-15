ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills, IA

Holiday Festival celebrated in Lake Mills

lmgraphic.com
 4 days ago

Saturday afternoon, families stopped by the Mills...

lmgraphic.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Manchin undercuts Biden, leaving his agenda in limbo

Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) stunned fellow Democrats on Sunday by announcing he would not vote for President Biden ’s ambitious climate and social spending bill, which his allies saw as the crowning legislative achievement of his first term. Biden’s plans to address global warming and wealth inequality will now...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Society
City
Lake Mills, IA
CBS News

Netherlands enters strict lockdown amid Omicron surge

Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14 starting...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrs Claus#The Mills Theatre

Comments / 0

Community Policy