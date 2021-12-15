Man wanted for assault in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco police are searching for a man with an active warrant for assault.

Leo Eduardo Hernandez, 28, has an active warrant for assault causing bodily injury (family violence), a class A misdemeanor, according to a tweet by Weslaco PD.

Those with information are asked to contact the Weslaco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (956) 968 – 8591.

Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact the Weslaco Crime Stoppers at (956) 968 – 8477, or use the P3 Tips mobile app.

