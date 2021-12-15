ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Prominent luxury realtor Cord Shiflet named 2022 Austin Board of Realtors president

By Laura Figi
Austonia
Austonia
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVC1c_0dNXKq3O00

The Austin Board of Realtors has elected longtime Austin-based luxury realtor Cord Shiflet as its next president taking office on Jan. 1, replacing Susan Horton in the yearly-elected position.

Shiflet has had a storied career as a realtor, working with Moreland Properties for almost 25 years and frequently ranking among the top 1% of agents in the city. He’s been a member of the Luxury League and the Elite 25 multiple times, which rank realtors on their sales prowess.

A lifelong Austinite, Shiflet said being a native has really allowed him to thrive in the real estate scene.

“What makes me good at what I do and unique at what I do is that I'm born and raised here,” Shiflet told Austonia. “I have knowledge of every school and every road, I can introduce you to every person and I can't just pick up in New Orleans or New York or Los Angeles. I truly can't do my job anywhere else.”



Though he’s long been a realtor, Shiflet has some notable ventures into the entrepreneurial sphere: as a college student Shiflet started Concord Limousine, which later sold in 2013, and founded a real estate magazine called ReFine that is still in print to this day. He's also the creator and a routine competitor in the annual Fool's Roll, a cannonball run-style event, which consists of teams decked in themed cars and costumes racing from Austin to Las Vegas.

This is hardly Shiflet’s first rodeo with ABOR—he’s been a member for more than two decades and previously served on the board of directors from 2015-2017. Shiflet and fellow board member Brian Talley were abruptly removed from the board when they began asking questions about a controversial merger with the San Antonio Board of Realtors, he says.

Shiflet and Realty Austin co-founder Jonathan Boatwright responded with a lawsuit on the grounds that ABOR was holding “illegal elections” that violated bylaws. The pair won the suit, allowing Shiflet and Talley to run for their seat on the board again.

“2017 was a very tough year,” Shiflet said. “I felt there were some issues with transparency within the board, certainly within our membership, and that's just not how I think the board should be run.”

The whole experience left a bad taste in his mouth, Shiflet said, and the only reason he ran for ABOR president was because if he didn’t, the board would have to reelect a previous president. Shiflet was one of the few people that met the qualifications.

“I didn't want to take a step back in history. I really wanted our board to keep moving forward,” Shiflet said. “So I signed up for a position that I always promised I would never do but it was needed. It was necessary.”

In the four years since the power shift happened, Shiflet said he’s very proud of the changes he’s seen. Shiflet said he’s seen a huge increase in member engagement, his election saw about five times more voters than typical, and ABOR’s new CEO Emily Chenevert has made Austin a “shining star in the industry.”

Going forward, Shiflet is “cautiously optimistic” that 2022 will bring just as much growth to Austin as the past two years have but is hopeful that inventory will increase. He’s also hoping to bring more awareness to Texas REALTORS’ political action committee to promote homeownership, TREPAC, during his tenure.

“What I would like to do is let go of the reins and let the people that we've put in place do what they know how to do,” Shiflet said. “You're always told to surround yourself with people smarter than you and we have done that.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austonia

Tesla slated to become the largest private-sector employer in Austin

Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated plans to create a number of jobs at Giga Texas that would make the electric vehicle company one of the largest private-sector employers in or near Austin.In a tweet Thursday, Musk said the southeast Travis County factory, which now serves as the company's headquarters, will be an investment of more than $10 billion over time and result in 20,000 direct jobs and 100,000 indirect jobs. Giga Texas is a $10B+ investment over time, generating at least 20k direct & 100k indirect jobs — Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1639681356 Musk made...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Where to visit Christmas light shows in Austin

If you've driven north through Mopac at night, you've seen the Zilker holiday tree in all its glory next to the Trail of Lights. And Austin has so many more holiday sights for you to see.Don't miss these eight holiday-themed light shows.Trail of LightsTrail of LightsTrail of LightsAustin's most famous annual light show and a Readers Choice of USA Today's 10 Best Public Displays of Holiday Lights, the Trail of Lights is a drive-thru event this year until Dec. 31. For 57 years in a row, the Trail of Lights has lit up Zilker Park with games, food, local vendors...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

7 Austin tech companies ranked top in US for traits that keep workers

Tech companies in Austin are winning top talent, according to a new ranking list by job search company Hired. The company based the ranking on three factors for attracting and retaining employees: equity, efficiency and transparency. These factors went into Hired’s data analysis from October 2020 to the end of October 2021 to gauge whether workplaces are interviewing underrepresented candidates, navigating them through the hiring process and being open about salary. These considerations are key to keeping workers, Hired says, as tech has also been affected by the Great Resignation, the trend of record quits across industries in recent months....
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Geometric Leander Airbnb named one of the 'coolest' in the US

When you step into the Geodome, officially named the “coolest Airbnb” in the state by Condé Nast Traveler, all is symmetrical and organic forms fade into oblivion.Located in Leander, The “Black Beauty” is situated on a hill for 360-degree picturesque views of the lake and treetops. The media company named the home earlier this month as one of the most inspired rentals in the U.S., along with 51 other picks.While the exterior was built in the 1970s, the inside of the home was remodeled in 2020 and updated with shiny new amenities. This three-floor rental sleeps up to 14 guests...
LEANDER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
State
New York State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
Austonia

Appraisal rolls certified on time…for a change

For the first time in three years, the Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) certified the appraisal roll by July 20, the statutory deadline.Certifying the appraisal rolls on time is critically important for the 136 taxing jurisdictions that TCAD services. Taxing jurisdictions rely on a timely certified roll to establish the total value of their tax base. That data is needed for jurisdictions to prepare their annual budgets and set tax rates for the coming year.The goal was achieved despite an alarming number of resignations by appointed Appraisal Review Board (ARB) members.Read the full story at The Austin Bulldog.
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Who is Gen Z? Zoomers flock to Austin, ditching their 9-5 in pursuit of passion

What do a cosmetology student from Idaho, a DJ from Houston and a Virginian startup CEO have in common? Like thousands of others, they're part of a swarm of young people who wound up soul-searching in Austin—and as Gen Zers, they're all part of a new generation known for its social media savviness, focus on diversity and social issues and a rejection of traditional workplace norms.When 22-year-old cosmetology student Trina Peck moved from northern Idaho to north Austin early this year, she had to adjust to more than balmy Texas weather. Formerly a nursing student who spent five years working...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

First 3 Austin omicron cases reported

The first cases of the omicron variant have possibly been detected in Austin, according to Austin Public Health and the University of Texas. UT Austin's Health Services announced Monday that it has found three preliminary cases of the omicron variant over the weekend. The lab results are still to be confirmed by genetic sequencing, which could take several days. The first lab-confirmed omicron Texas case was discovered in the Houston area last week, although the highly-transmissible variant is expected to have been spreading locally. The three cases found were in individuals who had not traveled internationally and. were not linked...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

​Austintonio? Austin and San Antonio getting closer to forming metroplex that rivals DFW

In 2013, as the city of San Marcos was recognized as the nation's fastest-growing city by the U.S. Census Bureau for the first time, journalist and entrepreneur Melissa Jewett knew a change was coming.Central Texas earned a reputation as one of the fastest-growing hubs in the country throughout the mid-2010s as newcomers from near and far flocked and real estate prices soared. As the area began experiencing growing pains, Jewett saw an opportunity. She formed online news site San Marcos Corridor News to serve not just San Marcos, but nearly the entire I-35 corridor between Austin and San Antonio."I have...
SAN MARCOS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin City#New Orleans#Moreland Properties#The Luxury League#Austinite#Instagram A#Abor#Realty Austin Co
Austonia

Ranch round-up: 3 homesteads on the market that will give you all the space you need

Even though Austin is becoming a big city more and more each day, it’s still holding on to the countryside charm that makes Texas unique. After all, who doesn’t love some peace and quiet outside of the fast-paced city? Those sprawling ranches you see on the outskirts of town are hard to come by, but they do exist. These three ranches are on the market right now and all within the metro area.12990 Trautwein Road | $11,500,00012990 Trautwein Road | $11,500,00012990 Trautwein Road | $11,500,00012990 Trautwein Road | $11,500,000Heading west on Hwy 290, 12990 Trautwein Road is located on 127...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Exclusive: Tequila 512 finally reveals its secret plans for the iconic building at Mopac and Lake Austin Blvd

Want to know what’s going on in that big yellow building on the corner of Mopac and Lake Austin Boulevard? Spoiler: It’s not the tasting room or merchandise store you thought it might be.Tequila 512 CEO Nick Matzorkis and business partner Josh Keller have spent months preparing for the big reveal. The building, which has frequently changed hands over the years, made headlines in September when it debuted a cheeky billboard poking good fun at Elon Musk. Now, its billboard reads “2❤️22,” foreshadowing a host of surprises that will come to be revealed over time starting in January.The building won’t...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Flush with cash? Study shows it takes an income of $145K to be 'rich' in Austin

Make $145,000 or more in Austin? Your bank statement may pale in comparison to fellow Austinites Elon Musk or billionaire Robert F. Smith, but anyone with that or more on their yearly salary checks can now classify themselves as wealthy alongside the elite, according to a recent study by finance media site Banking Rates.The study classified those in the top 20% of income as rich across 50 cities in the U.S. Austin, which saw the highest rates of any Texas city, found that it takes at least a $145,000 yearly statement to fit into that category.But an average person in...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Samsung, Tesla drive record job growth in Central Texas for 2021

Company relocations and expansions are driving record levels of job creation in Central Texas. Data compiled by Opportunity Austin, the economic development arm of the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, shows companies have promised to bring roughly 23,150 jobs across the metro, beating out the previous record of 22,114 jobs for all of 2020. A major job propeller came at the end of November with the announcement that Taylor will be the site of a new Samsung chip-making facility, serving as the largest ever foreign direct investment in the state. Winning the plant through incentive programs and talent pool, Samsung...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Austonia

Boot scootin' boogie: Where to get your western wear in Austin

So you just moved to the capital of Texas—isn’t that honky-tonk flair contagious? While you make your transition into becoming a true Texan, it’s time to grab some local garb so you can look the part.The classic cowboy look typically includes a trusty pair of boots, blue jeans so starched they can stand on their own, a colorful button-down, a brimmed hat suited to your taste and a vest if you’re feeling formal. ‘Round these parts, you’re unlikely to see someone wearing the full getup all at once. However, each element has its place in your wardrobe and can be...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

First omicron COVID-19 case found in Texas

The first known Texas case of the COVID-19 omicron variant was identified in a resident of Harris County, the Department of State Health Services released Monday.The resident, a woman in her 40s, was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and genetic sequencing this week identified she had contracted the B.1.1.529 variant. This marks the first reported case in Texas after the first U.S. case was found in California last week. Omicron is believed to be responsible for a small proportion of the current COVID cases in Texas and the U.S., DSHS said.Omicron was labeled a "variant of concern" by the World Health...
TEXAS STATE
Austonia

Local investors create ATX DAO, where crypto meets community

Unlike similar crypto groups, people in the Austin scene aren’t trying to purchase a copy of the U.S. Constitution or an NBA team. But members of a new Austin crypto organization still have high ambitions for investment goals.“In the future, we want to be able to invest in the community,” said Jon Gregis, a member of the ATX DAO. “If we can invest in Austin and grow Austin, that’s our main goal.”A DAO, or a decentralized autonomous organization, is a group that pools together capital and goes on to make investments or take on blockchain-based projects. They can act similar...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Longest-standing Austin H-E-B to be demolished, revamped into megastore

H-E-B's South Congress location, its longest-running store in Austin, will be demolished and reconstructed into a three-story megastore starting in February 2022, according to a report released by the Texas grocery chain on Thursday.The current store has been standing for 60 years and will be wiped out in February 2022 to make way for a new three-story building, complete with two levels for shopping and dining and one with over 600 above-ground parking spaces. Originally a 25,000 square-foot store opened in 1957, the new store will dwarf its original structure at over 145,000 square feet. The revamp was first planned...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Downtown Austin is a great experience, majority say in survey

Downtown may be recovering from the pandemic but the priorities residents want in their city center are changing, according to the City Pulse Survey done by design firm Gensler.After studying 7,500 people in 15 global markets, including Austin, Gensler found that life in COVID has pushed city-dwellers to want more outdoor activities, social spaces and entertainment venues in bustling business districts.Post-pandemic, the highest-rated downtown activities were shopping, visiting parks and just “hanging out.” The need for more public spaces like parks jumped from sixth on the list to second this year.Although globally people view downtown as a business district for...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

13 trailblazing Austinites make the cut for Forbes' '30 under 30' this year

At the cutting edge of tech, music and business are many successful leaders who not too long ago weren't old enough to drive or vote.These wunderkinds were honored in Forbes' prestigious "30 under 30" lists, which highlights hundreds of top young entrepreneurs in categories from social media to science, in the 2022 rendition of the list on Wednesday. Some of the Class of '22 were as young as 14, while the average honoree was around 28 years old. Thirteen of these burgeoning business moguls were from Austin, which has seen such distinguished 30 under 30 alumni as former UT basketball...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Giving Tuesday: Dell Foundation gives $38 million to combat homelessness as Austin celebrates 'radical generosity'

It's the most (philanthropic) time of the year, and the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation added to Central Texas' $100 million Giving Tuesday donations by promising a $38 million commitment towards combatting homelessness in Austin.The Round Rock-based foundation, headed by tech giant Dell CEO Michael Dell, will donate the lump sum to three local nonprofits: Multiplying Goodness, Foundation Communities and LifeWorks.Almost all of the funds—$36.6 million—are headed to Multiplying Goodness, which is a capital campaign to grow the Community First! Village in Austin, a neighborhood that offers permanent housing for the homeless. The 51-acre housing development has already rented out...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

​App helping women protect each other in danger launches in Austin

For women who feel threatened while they’re out, an app that lets users easily call for help is now available in Austin.Launching in the capital city on Tuesday, SafeUP, works by training users over the age of 18 who are known as “guardians” on how to respond in times of crisis. Those who are placing a call for help are connected to guardians less than half a mile away who, depending on the situation, can chat on the phone or physically go to the user and escort them. SafeUP allows women to contact others who can help them when in...
CELL PHONES
Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy