Why Roku Shares Are Falling

Procter & Gamble Company's (NYSE:PG) short percent of float has risen 8.77% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.02 million shares sold short, which is 0.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO