Why Roku Shares Are Falling

By Henry Khederian
 4 days ago
Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares are trading lower by 7.6% at $204.77 after Morgan Stanley maintained an Underweight rating on the stock and lowered its price...

Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2021

• Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $13.50 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE:EFL) is estimated to report earnings for its...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
(PG) - Analyzing Procter & Gamble Company's Short Interest

Procter & Gamble Company's (NYSE:PG) short percent of float has risen 8.77% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 15.02 million shares sold short, which is 0.62% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
(PLUG) - Analyzing Plug Power Inc's Short Interest

Plug Power Inc's (NASDAQ:PLUG) short percent of float has fallen 9.19% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 48.55 million shares sold short, which is 9.58% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
