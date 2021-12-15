ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECVC receives 2021 Hire Vets Medallion award from the U.S. Department of Labor

By Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, Inc.
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvRR1_0dNXK1Yw00

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized ECVC, Inc. as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. ECVC earned its third consecutive GOLD award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

“ECVC is honored to receive the Department of Labor’s HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award for the third consecutive year,” said Lisa Ward-Ross, President/CEO.  “Our veterans are integral parts of our team, and bring invaluable skills and experiences to their roles.  We are proud to support veterans by proactively hiring and advancing them in their post-service careers.”

ECVC joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

BCCC honor society raises $1500 for Ruth’s House

WASHINGTON, N.C.— Gamma Beta Phi, Beaufort County Community College’s honor society, raised $1467 for Ruth’s House, a local organization offering shelter to those fleeing domestic violence and offering counseling and court advocacy for those individuals. Students solicited donations of prizes from local businesses and raffled off packages of gift certificates and gift cards. Every year, […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
City
Columbia, NC
WNCT

NC court: Charter schools like former Kinston academy can’t use immunity to thwart suits

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled on Friday that nonprofit charter schools can’t avoid facing civil fraud claims alleging mismanagement of taxpayer money by arguing they are immune from such lawsuits like a state agency. The justices reversed a 2019 Court of Appeals decision that had dismissed claims against Kinston Charter Academy, which closed abruptly […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Federal funding heading to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Urgent projects at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport will soon be getting funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law earlier this year. Right now, the most pressing project is completing the check-in lobby, which is under construction. Half of the structure has been completed with the other half expected […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Department Of Labor#Veteran#Ecvc Inc#Vets Medallion Award#American#Medallion Program#The Department Of Labor#Vets Gold Medallion Award
WNCT

Onslow County Health Department says if you plan to travel, do so safely

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The holidays are right around the corner and after the Omicron variant was found in Pitt County Thursday, the Onslow County Health Department says if you plan to travel, do so safely.  Health department Child Health and Immunization Nursing Supervisor and Vaccine Coordinator, Whitney Jezek said if you don’t have to travel anytime soon, don’t. But if you do, make […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
WNCT

North Carolina sees record number of armadillos in November

(WGHP) — North Carolina has been seeing more and more armadillos over the years with sightings hitting a new record in November of 2021, according to the NC Armadillo Project. During the month of November, seven armadillos were spotted across Buncombe, Cleveland, Graham, Henderson and Jackson counties. This is the first time that armadillos have […]
SCIENCE
WNCT

Mayor Don Hardy spreads holiday cheer with food drive in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – On Friday, Kinston Mayor Don Hardy hosted a food drive event at Grainger Stadium. The food drive was a collaborative effort, partnering with United Health Care and other organizations and volunteers. Cars lined up at 10 a.m. waiting for food to be given out. This allows the community to have something […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy