ECVC receives 2021 Hire Vets Medallion award from the U.S. Department of Labor

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized ECVC, Inc. as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. ECVC earned its third consecutive GOLD award after applying earlier this year. The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

“ECVC is honored to receive the Department of Labor’s HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award for the third consecutive year,” said Lisa Ward-Ross, President/CEO. “Our veterans are integral parts of our team, and bring invaluable skills and experiences to their roles. We are proud to support veterans by proactively hiring and advancing them in their post-service careers.”

ECVC joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, who have shown a commitment to hiring veterans, but also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

