ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Quincy police ask for help locating suspect in alleged road rage shooting

By Arianna MacNeill
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

The incident happened around 6:13 p.m. on Tuesday.

Quincy police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who allegedly shot a man following an apparent road rage incident on Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 6:13 p.m. near Adams Street and Mt. Ararat Road, according to police. On scene, police said they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is being asked to contact police at (617) 479-1212.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston

Suspect arrested in connection with New Hampshire stabbing

Johan Geovanny Rosari, an 18-year-old male from Manchester, was arrested for the stabbing. A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to Manchester Police on Sunday. Johan Geovanny Rosari — an 18-year-old male from Manchester — was arrested for the stabbing of a...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quincy, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Quincy, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston

Police looking for man involved in Saks Fifth Avenue theft

The suspect bought $4,500 worth of merchandise using counterfeit 100 bills. The Boston Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Saks Fifth Avenue in Boston that occurred last week. A man reportedly bought $4,500 worth of merchandise using counterfeit $100 bills at the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Man found dead in car in East Boston

The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:30 p.m. A man was found dead in a car in East Boston on Thursday afternoon, according to Boston Police Department. The death is now under investigation. Police reported they received 911 calls around 12:25 p.m. from East Boston. Upon arrival...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Haverhill man, 21, killed in wrong-way crash on I-495

The crash happened around 3:09 a.m. on Friday near exit 111. A 21-year-old Haverhill man is dead following a wrong-way crash early Friday on I-495 southbound near exit 111 in Haverhill. Around 3:09 a.m., state police received multiple calls saying that a vehicle was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes....
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston

Massachusetts jewelry stores targeted in a spate of smash-and-grabs

Investigators are now working to prevent the brazen robberies. Police are searching for suspects after thieves burglarized multiple Massachusetts jewelry stores in a recent wave of smash-and-grab robberies. The brazen thefts follow a nationwide rash of smash-and-grab crimes that have plagued high-end shops in major cities like San Francisco and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy