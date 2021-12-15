Quincy police ask for help locating suspect in alleged road rage shooting
The incident happened around 6:13 p.m. on Tuesday.
Quincy police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who allegedly shot a man following an apparent road rage incident on Tuesday night.
The incident happened around 6:13 p.m. near Adams Street and Mt. Ararat Road, according to police. On scene, police said they found a 33-year-old man who had been shot in the arm.
The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.
Anyone who may have information about the incident is being asked to contact police at (617) 479-1212.
