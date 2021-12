James May has revealed in a recent interview that he won’t be joining Jeremy Clarkson on his farm, Diddly Squat for filming for his popular show, Clarkson’s Farm. Clarkson’s Farm has become incredibly popular since its release earlier this year, and it quickly became one of the most highly praised programs on Amazon Prime Video. But with the next episode of The Grand Tour, Carnage A Trois, around the corner, it’s no shock that James and Richard have both been asked about joining Jeremy on his farmland.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 DAYS AGO