Blinken cuts short Asia trip over COVID case in entourage

By PETER MARTIN AND ANISAH SHUKRY
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken scrapped the rest of his tour of Southeast Asia and will return to Washington after a member of the press traveling with him tested positive for COVID-19, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. The changes mean Blinken will skip planned visits to Thailand,...

