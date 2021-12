Claressa Shields may be an international superstar, but she has definitely never forgotten where she came from. That's why it should be no surprise to see Shields stepping up to help make sure families in Flint and surrounding areas will have a great Christmas this year. She is teaming up with a number of community partners to hold a Food, Toys, and Winterwear giveaway on December 23rd.

FLINT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO