If there's one thing Tamera King can't help, it's wearing her heart on her sleeve romantically. Now she's ready to prove passion and pain don't always include pleasure on her debut album Traumatized Lover. After two prior EPs, the Boston-bred singer has finally arrived with her freshman effort. Since she dropped her first EP in her early teens, Tamera has displayed a natural talent for heartfelt lyricism that enable her vocals to really shine. Her sound is a modern R&B with remnants of pop that play back like open diaries because of her descriptive storytelling. On her latest 7-track project, the singer offers revealing tales that tether between trauma and toxicity.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO