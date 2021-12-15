3 men arrested, charged in homicide of Marcus Leath

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday during a news conference that three men have been arrested and charged in the murder of Marcus Leath.

Twenty-year-old Tamarius Bembry, 21-year-old Carlos Wilson, and 24-year-old Tramaine Hickman have been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary of a dwelling with assault and battery while armed, deputies said.

The homicide happened on Aug. 21.

Deputies said Marcus Leath, 39, and his girlfriend were at their house on the 6500 block of Las Palmas Way when a group of masked men burglarized their home.

"Inside the house that night, the masked men forced Marcus at gunpoint to give them money," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester.

However, with the major break in this case, Sheriff Ken Mascara wants residents to focus on Leath and the kind of man he was.

“I don’t want you to forget the most important part of the equation today and that’s the victim,” said Sheriff Ken Mascara. “Marcus Leath, he was a young man that was doing everything right in his life. He had a home, he had a job, he had a career. He was not involved in drugs, he was not involved in gangs, he was not involved in guns.”

Hester said the the three men were already jailed on unrelated charges.

All three will continue to be held in the St. Lucie County jail without bond.