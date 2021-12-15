Downeast Boys’ Basketball Preview: Key Players, What to Expect, and More

The visiting Indians dominate the Jaguars on the boards and pull away late in nonleague win in Hillsboro.No players, no problem. Playing without one of their key contributors, Lukas McNabb, the 5A Scappoose boys basketball team travelled to 6A Century and defeated the Jaguars 75-63 Friday night, Dec. 17, at Century High School. Junior post Skyler Schmidt led the Indians with 31 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Malcolm Harrison chipped-in 22 points to go along with 12 boards. But beyond the stat sheet it was their effort and overall gritty nature that propelled the visiting Indians to ultimately pull...

