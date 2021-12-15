ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Downeast Boys’ Basketball Preview: Key Players, What to Expect, and More

By stabinski
calais.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoys’ basketball is back and closer to normal this year, with...

calais.news

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Bronny James News

Where will Bronny James play his college basketball?. The son of the legendary NBA star is one of the top recruits in the country for the 2023 class. Bronny James, a junior at Sierra Canyon in California, has scholarship offers from most of the big-time programs around the country. According...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downeast Boys
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose hustles to 75-63 boys basketball win over Century

The visiting Indians dominate the Jaguars on the boards and pull away late in nonleague win in Hillsboro.No players, no problem. Playing without one of their key contributors, Lukas McNabb, the 5A Scappoose boys basketball team travelled to 6A Century and defeated the Jaguars 75-63 Friday night, Dec. 17, at Century High School. Junior post Skyler Schmidt led the Indians with 31 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Malcolm Harrison chipped-in 22 points to go along with 12 boards. But beyond the stat sheet it was their effort and overall gritty nature that propelled the visiting Indians to ultimately pull...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Golden State of Mind

Preview: Warriors welcome Kings to Chase Center with key players missing

The last time the Golden State Warriors crossed paths when the Sacramento Kings, GSW came away with a 119-107 victory in California’s capital. That win moved the Dubs to 3-0 while the Kings fell to a 1-2 record. Fast forward to Monday night when the two teams will clash...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy