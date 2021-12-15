ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings' Adam Erne: Heating up

 3 days ago

Erne collected an assist in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Islanders. Erne...

NHL

Preview: Canes vs. Red Wings

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are set to return to the ice this evening, taking on the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 19-7-1 (39 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks on...
NHL
Adam Erne
#Islanders#Red Wings#The Atlantic Division
CharlotteObserver.com

Game on: Undermanned Hurricanes to face Red Wings after calling up 3 players from AHL

Rod Brind’Amour didn’t want to dwell on the negatives, only talk about the positives. The Carolina Hurricanes coach realized that playing the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday with 16 skaters — 10 forwards and six defensemen — will be a challenge. It’s a product both of the COVID-19 issues that have six Canes players and a training staff member in the NHL protocol and NHL rules on callups under the salary cap.
NHL
Bruins Up To Seven Players, Two Staffers In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Three more Bruins players have landed in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Thursday. That includes goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Swayman, Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic were all placed in protocol, along with one member of the Bruins team staff, bringing the grand total to six players and one staffer for Boston. This has all happened since Tuesday, when Boston placed Craig Smith and Brad Marchand in protocol. Patrice Bergeron was added on Wednesday. Update: Boston placed Oskar Steen and another staffer in protocol ahead of Thursday night’s game, bringing its total up to seven players and two staffers. The Bruins...
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Detroit Red Wings
Sports
Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
Latest update on Chargers’ Donald Parham after scary injury vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Chargers released an update on the condition of TE Donald Parham. Parham suffered a scary injury during the Week 15 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football.” After attempting to catch a throw in the back of the end zone on fourth down in the opening quarter of the game, Parham landed on his head and was motionless on the field. He was stretchered off and taken immediately to the hospital for further evaluation.
NFL
Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL

Community Policy