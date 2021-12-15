ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement

Cover picture for the articleStocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors wait to hear from the Federal Reserve after its last policy meeting...

WOKV

Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

Banks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 2:08 p.m. Eastern. Roughly 56% of stocks within the benchmark index were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 327 points, or 0.9%, to 35,568. The Nasdaq recovered from an early decline and was up 0.4%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow logs worst day in December so far and Nasdaq is half way to correction as stocks lurch lower to conclude ugly Fed week

U.S. stocks closed solidly lower Friday and the Dow booked the worst decline of the month so far, as investors assessed the economic impact of the spread of the coronavirus omicron variant and the most recent moves by central banks around the globe. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down by about 531 points, or 1.5%, to reach 35,366, marking the worst daily drop since Nov. 30, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed down 48 points, or 1%, to reach 4,620, to mark the steepest daily decline since Dec. 1, while the Nasdaq Composite Index ...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower after tech-led retreat on Wall St

Shares fell in Asia on Friday after technology companies led Wall Street benchmarks lower as investors weighed the implications of higher interest rates, surging coronavirus cases and tensions between Beijing and Washington Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai declined, but shares rose in Sydney. U.S. shares dropped a day after the Federal Reserve said it’s preparing to begin raising rates next year to fight inflation. Traders were also considering other moves by global central banks. The Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation. The European Central Bank still plans...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.61% higher to $932.57 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.07% to 15,169.68 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.48% to 35,365.44. Tesla Inc. closed $310.92 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Chip Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

Surging demand from various industries and technological breakthroughs have invited government support and corporate investments into the semiconductor industry to help address the ongoing chip supply crisis. Given the industry’s solid long-term growth prospects, it is wise to bet on chip stocks Micron (MU), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) now.Analysts expect the ongoing semiconductor shortage to last through next year. However, the global semiconductor industry delivered a 24% year-over-year sales growth in October 2021. Also, the possibility of the House’s passage of the $52 billion CHIPS Act by the end of this year and increasing corporate investments to ramp up chip production is likely to ease the situation by the end of 2022. The growing investor optimism in this space is evident in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 16.8% gains over the past three months, surpassing the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 5.1% returns.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 461-point fall led by losses for Goldman Sachs, Home Depot shares

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot are trading lower Friday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average selloff. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 461 points, or 1.3%, lower. Goldman Sachs's shares have dropped $13.33 (3.4%) while those of Home Depot are off $11.23 (2.8%), combining for an approximately 162-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Walmart (WMT) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street weighed down by economy-sensitive cyclical stocks

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes fell on Friday, weighed down by cyclical stocks linked closely to the economy, as investors digested the Federal Reserve's decision to end its pandemic-era stimulus faster. An announcement from the Fed this week signaling three quarter-percentage-point interest rate hikes by the end...
