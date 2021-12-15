ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Former policeman Derek Chauvin admits violating George Floyd’s civil rights

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChauvin faces further jail time over the killing of the 46-year-old in 2020 which sparked protests across the world. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, averting a trial but likely extending the time he is already spending...

www.shropshirestar.com

KRDO

Man in ID jail charged with murdering inmate

REXBURG, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A grand jury indicted a Madison County Jail inmate for murder after he allegedly beat another inmate to death. Robert David Pompa, 26, faces the first-degree murder charge for allegedly beating 62-year-old Eddie Blanie Stacey with his fist on Oct. 8 at the Madison County Jail, according to the indictment obtained by EastIdahoNews.com. Little details have been released about the jailhouse killing, which resulted in the Nov. 18 indictment.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
Tribune-Review

Murder charges dismissed against 2 women implicated in Arnold killing; both plead guilty to lesser charges

Westmoreland County prosecutors on Friday dismissed murder charges against two women implicated in the 2019 robbery and killing of a man in Arnold. Instead, Santyna M. Bennett, 28, of New Kensington and Bailey Ann Hines, 27, of Butler pleaded guilty to lesser charges in return for their cooperation with police in the prosecution of a Braddock man who pleaded guilty to third-degree murder for the shooting of 35-year-old Gregory Ray Wyncoop.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
George Floyd
Shropshire Star

Conditional discharge for Telford man who threatened police officer

A man who threatened a police officer has been given a conditional discharge. Luke Marsh, aged 26, threatened the male officer in Telford on December 5 this year, Kidderminster Magistrates Court heard. Marsh, of Malcolm Davies Drive, Wrockwardine Wood, Telford, pleaded guilty to one charge of using threatening or abusive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Family Of Woman Allegedly Shot, Killed By Off-Duty Cop Sues NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family members of a woman who was allegedly shot and killed by an off-duty police officer are now suing the NYPD. A lawyer for Jamie Liang’s family announced the lawsuit Friday. Liang was shot and killed inside a Brooklyn home back in October. Former police officer Yvonne Wu was charged with murdering Liang and attempting to kill Liang’s girlfriend, who Wu used to date. “We believe the NYPD had knowledge of the fact that this police officer was emotionally distraught because of the breakup and should have known that she had emotional issues that should have resulted in them taking away her gun,” attorney Sanford Rubenstein said. The shooting is under investigation by both the state Attorney General’s office and the NYPD.
BROOKLYN, NY
#Civil Rights#Minneapolis Police
dailyjournal.net

Correctional officer arrested, fired, accused of relationship with inmate

A former jail employee is behind bars himself, accused of having a relationship with an inmate. Zachariah B. Johnson, 28, was arrested on three counts of sexual misconduct, a Level 5 felony, three counts of official misconduct, a Level 6 felony, and trafficking with an inmate, a misdemeanor. The Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office will decide what, if any, charges to file.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
insidernj.com

Former State Trooper Sentenced To Prison

Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced that a former New Jersey state trooper was sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty earlier this year in connection with an incident in which he stalked a female motorist in his patrol vehicle while on duty. Michael Patterson, 30, of Bayonne, N.J.,...
BAYONNE, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Police Used Cameras, License Plate Readers To Connect Two Men To Shooting Of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley And Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police used cameras and license plate readers to connect two men, 31-year-old Elliot Knox and 32-year-old Travon Shaw, to the shooting of Baltimore Officer Keona Holley and a homicide. These are the suspects police say they’re charging for the shooting of Officer Keona Holley @HellgrenWJZ pic.twitter.com/ROKv3wocMu — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 17, 2021 “What we have is a number of cameras—personal home cameras—along with license plate readers—putting the puzzle together with both of them lead us to a vehicle. When we found the vehicle, we found the person of interest,” Commissioner Michael Harrison said. But police have yet to determine the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Man claiming to be ‘sovereign citizen’ attacks judge in courtroom melee

A man claiming to be a "sovereign citizen" attacked a bailiff, a judge and a prosecutor when he was brought to a court to face fraud charges. The attack occurred in Harris County, Texas on Tuesday morning, according to prosecutors. Joseph Catarineau, a 58-year-old claiming to be a sovereign citizen, is facing charges alleging that he had made false statements on his financial records. He appeared in court when his attorney requested to withdraw from his case. Judge Danny Lacayo asked Mr Catarineau about being represented by a court-appointed attorney, which reportedly resulted in him becoming angry and belligerent. According...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New Jersey Monitor

Five more correctional officers charged in inmate assaults at women’s prison

Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck announced criminal charges Wednesday against four senior correctional police officers and the administrator who was in charge of the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women on the night last January when the officers allegedly severely beat and injured several inmates. The new charges bring to 15 the total number of […] The post Five more correctional officers charged in inmate assaults at women’s prison appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Philly

Sharon Hill Community Outraged After Teens, Not Police, Charged In Fanta Bility’s Shooting Death

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — In Delaware County, community members say the district attorney is failing to hold Sharon Hill police accountable in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. Fanta was shot by police in August as they responded to gunfire between two teenagers. The district attorney charged the teenagers last month with first-degree murder, using a legal theory that their actions led to Fanta’s death. But so far, the DA has not charged the officers who fired the fatal shots. Members of the Delaware County Black Caucus gathered outside Academy Park High School’s football field. That’s where Fanta was shot. The group said charging the teenagers but not the officers is wrong. “We are angry at what we are seeing occur, and I don’t want to sugarcoat it,” state Sen. Anthony Williams (D) said passionately during the event. “I want to say what the people at the barbershops, hair salons, everyone who supported [Jack Stollsteimer]to be DA, because we are angry at what we are seeing happen today.” Fanta’s uncle said the family wants justice. A grand jury is still investigating the actions of the Sharon Hill police officers and whether to recommend charges in Fanta’s shooting.
SHARON HILL, PA
The Independent

Sentence for murdered toddler’s mother ‘doesn’t sound enough’ says care minister

The Attorney General could order a review of the sentence handed to the mother of Star Hobson a health minister suggested, as she said the eight-year term for allowing the toddler’s death “doesn’t sound enough”.Gillian Keegan said the murder of the 16-month-old at the hands of bouncer and security guard Savannah Brockhill – who was her mother Frankie Smith’s partner – was “shocking” and “quite unbelievable”.And she suggested Attorney General Suella Braverman could send the case to the Court of Appeal for the sentence to be reviewed.Ms Keegan, whose brief includes care, told LBC that it “doesn’t sound like”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bristol ‘Kill the Bill’ rioter jailed for 14 years

A protester who set fire to police vehicles during a riot that followed a “Kill the Bill” demonstration in Bristol has been jailed for 14 years.Ryan Roberts led chants of “ACAB: All cops are bastards” outside a city centre police station on March 21 this year.As the protest turned violent, Roberts threw cans, bottles and placards at officers, as well as verbally abusing and repeatedly kicking them.The 25-year-old, who had taken cocaine and been drinking, then smashed the windows of the Bridewell police station on Bridwell Street.Roberts was caught on film pushing pieces of flaming cardboard under two police vans...
PUBLIC SAFETY

