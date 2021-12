Since 1978, “Orientalism,” by late Palestinian-American academic Edward Said, has served as the basis for many academic courses focused on West Asia and North Africa. Widely considered one of the first works of postcolonial theory, it describes the West’s misperception and misrepresentation of the “Orient” — a term used by Westerners to identify Africa, Asia and their inhabitants in an exoticized and often disparaging way. But despite challenging Western academia and creating positive shifts within it, Said’s work also has major shortcomings that must be recognized, specifically regarding the narratives of indigenous minority groups in West Asia and North Africa.

