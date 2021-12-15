Argentine Foo Fighters Fan Accepts Dave Grohl Challenge, Forms Band + Creates Award-Winning Documentary

An early teaser trailer promo has debuted for a horror comedy rock band film titled Studio 666, made by filmmaker BJ McDonnell. The band Foo Fighters made their first feature film during the pandemic - about moving into a studio to record their album but encountering some death and haunting. Legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock & roll history to record their new 10th album. "The trouble is, frontman Dave Grohl is creatively blocked, and when evil forces in the house sink into his consciousness, the creative juices begin flowing but so does the blood. Can Foo Fighters' complete the album, with the band still alive to tour?" Dave Grohl is credited for the story, and it was shot at Grohl's own Studio 606. Starring Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, & Rami Jaffee, plus Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, Jeff Garlin. Uh this looks like it's going to be amazing? So far, so good. Wait - is that the Necronomicon book!? It's back.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO