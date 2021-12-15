ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentine Foo Fighters Fan Accepts Dave Grohl Challenge, Forms Band + Creates Award-Winning Documentary

By Chad Childers
 4 days ago
Music can transcend languages and can uplift and inspire. A perfect example of that can be seen in the documentary In Your Honor that features an Argentinian Foo Fighters fan who was so inspired by Dave Grohl's response to a concert audience's passion that he decided to form a band and...

