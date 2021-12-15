New Salem man accused of home break-in, fleeing police
A 40-year-old New Salem man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly breaking into a house and then reportedly fleeing police.
The Bismarck Police say they were investigating a report of a home break-in before 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect apparently fled the scene in a vehicle, police say, heading westbound on Interstate 94.Bismarck man arrested on multiple assault charges for fighting with police
A pursuit ensured and the suspect was eventually stopped and arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, fleeing a police officer and criminal mischief.
