DETROIT — Audi and Subaru announced recalls on Wednesday over concerns about potential power loss issues. Subaru said it was recalling nearly 200,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a chain in the transmissions of certain 2020 Legacy and Outback models can break, causing the loss of power, according to The Associated Press. A software issue could allow the transmission to engage before the drive chain is properly secured, according to Consumer Reports. That can cause the chain to slip and break, increasing the risk of a crash.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO