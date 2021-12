NEWTOWN, PA — Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) announced that Dr. Adar Makovski Silverstein recently joined Onconova as Director, Corporate Development. “Adar’s deep scientific expertise in oncology and business development experience at leading biotechnology companies, most recently at Amgen, make her an excellent addition to our team at Onconova,” said Steven M. Fruchtman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Onconova. “We are thrilled to have her join us and look forward to benefitting from her insights. Her strong scientific background and business development experience will be valuable assets as we seek to advance our own pipeline and evaluate new opportunities for potential strategic expansion.”

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO