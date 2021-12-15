ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired Court of Appeal judge to lead Covid-19 public inquiry

A retired Court of Appeal judge and crossbench life peer has been announced as the chair of the public inquiry into the Covid-19 pandemic.

Baroness Heather Hallett, who previously acted as coroner at the inquests into the deaths of the victims of the 7/7 bombings, will lead the investigation due to begin next year, Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday.

He said she will bring “a wealth of experience to the role and I know shares my determination that the inquiry examines in a forensic and thoroughgoing way the Government’s response to the pandemic”.

I shall do my utmost to ensure the inquiry answers as many questions as possible about the UK’s response to the pandemic so that we can all learn lessons for the future

The campaign group Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice welcomed Baroness Hallett’s appointment, but said it comes “far too late”.

Co-founder of the group Matt Fowler said: “Whilst this news is very welcome, unfortunately it comes far too late. We’ve been calling for an inquiry since the end of the first wave, and we will never know how many lives could have been saved had the Government had a rapid review phase in summer 2020.

“With the Omicron variant upon us, the inquiry really cannot come soon enough.

“This is a one-off, historic opportunity to learn lessons to protect lives across the country. We cannot afford to get it wrong and we look forward to working closely with Baroness Hallett to make it a success.”

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group said it will be ‘working closely’ with Baroness Hallett (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Baroness Hallett said: “I am honoured to be appointed to chair the Covid-19 inquiry. The pandemic has affected us all, some much worse than others. I am acutely conscious of the suffering it has caused to so many.

“In the new year I shall be seeking views from those who have lost loved ones and all other affected groups about the inquiry’s terms of reference.

“I want to assure the British public that once the terms of reference are finalised, I shall do my utmost to ensure the inquiry answers as many questions as possible about the UK’s response to the pandemic so that we can all learn lessons for the future.”

