ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

CO2 shortage forces Cannock swimming pool closure

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA swimming pool has been temporarily closed after leisure centre staff ran out of carbon dioxide. Bosses at Chase Leisure Centre in Cannock, Staffordshire, made the announcement on Tuesday and apologised to users. Carbon...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Worcester road reopens after safety concerns forced closure

A city centre road, closed due to building safety concerns has been reopened, the city council said. Part of Broad Street was closed at its junction with Angel Place while emergency work was carried out to make safe a building owned by the Crown Estate, Worcester City Council said. Businesses...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Ling Hall fire: Crews 'suppressing' landfill site

Firefighters are still at the scene of a blaze at a landfill site in Warwickshire. Five appliances were at the Ling Hall site in Lawford Heath, Long Lawford, on Wednesday where the fire has affected about three acres (12,140 sqm). The fire service said diggers were "digging out and removing...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannock#Swimming Pools#Co2#Natural Gas#Chase Leisure Centre#The District Council#Cf Industries#Bbc West Midlands
The Independent

Nightclubs are being ‘picked on again’ says club owner ahead of Welsh closures

The nightclub industry is being “picked on again” after the Welsh Government’s decision to close clubs ahead of New Year’s Eve the chairman of the board at Rekom UK, which owns three nightclubs in Wales has said.Peter Marks said Rekom UK will lose at least £200,000 from the closure of nightclubs Atik, Pryzm, Fiction in Wrexham Cardiff, and Swansea, after First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the measure alongside the reintroduction of social distancing, barriers and one-way systems in businesses from December 27.The 61-year-old, who has been working in the nightclub sector for 40 years, called the move “a...
ECONOMY
SB Nation

12 Silent Signs You're Eating Too Much Sugar Without Realizing It

Most people think only diabetics have high blood sugar levels. Yet this isn't so. Any person can suffer from this and may not notice the harm being done to nerves, blood vessels, and organs. I sure that in order to prevent complications, it's important to recognize worrying symptoms in time and take appropriate measures.
NUTRITION
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheConversationAU

100 years ago, this man discovered an exquisite parrot thought to be extinct. What came next is a tragedy we must not repeat

Exactly 100 years ago tomorrow, a bird that had been relegated to extinction made a comeback. The exquisitely beautiful paradise parrot was rediscovered by Cyril Jerrard, a grazier from Gayndah in Queensland’s Burnett district, on December 11 1921. But its return was fleeting. Scattered pairs were seen around Gayndah until 1929. Some were seen around nearby Gin Gin in the 1930s. After that came only rumour and hope. Today, the paradise parrot has the tragic status of extinct. It’s the only mainland Australian bird species known to have suffered that fate since colonisation. On the 100th anniversary of the parrot’s rediscovery, we might...
SCIENCE
The New Yorker

The Millions of Tons of Carbon Emissions That Don’t Officially Exist

In the North of England, in a tiny village called Drax, there is a power plant, also called Drax. The name is ominous: the sad honk of a mistake, ending in a hazardous-chemical “X.” In the taxi there, from my hotel in nearby Selby, in North Yorkshire, we travelled through flat, green countryside in cool, gray weather, until all at once the plant came horribly into view—it attacked the horizon, beyond enormous, beyond ugly, a row of twelve concrete cooling-tower children, each standing three hundred and fifty feet tall, but dwarfed by their mean and looming dad, an eight-hundred-and-fifty-foot chimney.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

1 millipede, 1,306 legs: we just discovered the world's leggiest animal hiding in Western Australia

Millipedes were the first land animals, and today we know of more than 13,000 species. There are likely thousands more species of the many-legged invertebrates awaiting discovery and formal scientific description. The name “millipede” comes from the Latin for “thousand feet”, but until now no known species had more than 750 legs. However, my colleagues and I recently found a new champion. The eyeless, subterranean Eumillipes persephone, discovered 60 metres underground near the south coast of Western Australia, has up to 1,306 legs, making it the first “true millipede” and the leggiest animal on Earth. Finding life underground In Australia, most species in...
WILDLIFE
BBC

Woman petrified after suspected needle spiking

A 20-year-old woman said she is "petrified" of going out after she believes she was drugged in a club. Jenna Wickson, of Kewstoke, said she felt "sluggish and just not right" when out at Popworld in Weston-Super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday. She found a bruise and needle mark...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Covid: Schools to open later than planned after Christmas

Schools will have two days at the start of the new term in January to plan for pupils' return and the possibility of moving to remote learning. It means pupils in some schools will return to class later than planned after the Christmas break. A letter from Education Minister Jeremy...
EDUCATION
BBC

Child found roaming streets alone failed by system

A four-year-old boy who was found roaming the streets alone was failed by two local authorities, an investigation has found. A serious case review concluded social work services at times "lacked focus, purpose and urgency". The child lived in the same home as a two-year-old who was discovered in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Giant kites to drag cargo ships across oceans in bid to cut down carbon use

Giant kites that drag cargo ships across the sea will be trialled to help reduce carbon emissions.In January, the first of the 500 square meter kites will aid a ship – the 154-metre-long Ville de Bordeaux – on its trade journey across the Atlantic Ocean for six months of trials before full roll-out.The kites, titled ‘SeaWing’, were developed by French tech company, Airseas, in hopes to reduce fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent.The SeaWing is an automatic kite based on parafoil technology and will be used to tow commercial ships across sea journeys.At full-size, the 1,000...
INDUSTRY
TIME

Countries and Corporations Are Getting Cold Feet About Mining the Seabed For Minerals Essential to the Green Energy Transformation

Annual meetings of obscure international bodies to discuss the intricacies of maritime law in waters beyond national jurisdiction are not exactly must-see-TV. But this year I am paying very close attention to the International Seabed Authority’s (ISA) general assembly in Jamaica (and online, due to pandemic travel restrictions) which concludes tomorrow. After all, the fate of the world’s oceans, or at least a significant chunk of them, is at stake. So too is the future of batteries for electric vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Breighton crash: Pilot, 66, killed after seat moved on take-off

A pilot died in a plane crash after he lost control of the aircraft when his seat moved during take-off, an investigation has found. The man, aged 66, got into difficulty as he left Breighton airfield, in East Yorkshire, on 14 November. Eyewitnesses described seeing the plane climb steeply before...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy