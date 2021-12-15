ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Hannity Sent Texts Warning Trump That Capitol Riot Was Helping CNN’s Ratings

By Andy Borowitz
The New Yorker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report) - The Fox News host Sean Hannity sent a series of urgent texts on January 6, 2021, warning Donald J. Trump that the attack...

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
HuffingtonPost

Trump Ally Peter Navarro Says The Jan. 6 Coup Conspiracy Part Out Loud

Former U.S. trade adviser and staunch Donald Trump supporter Peter Navarro revealed his knowledge this week of what appeared to be a significant plot to overthrow a legitimate presidential election. In an appearance on former White House strategist Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Thursday, Navarro praised Bannon as a “hero”...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Riot#Think Big#The Borowitz Report#Fox News#House
The Guardian

Trump’s Peace review: dysfunction and accord in US Israel policy

Trump’s Peace is a blockbuster of a book. Barak Ravid captures the 45th president saying “Fuck him” to Benjamin Netanyahu and reducing American Jews to antisemitic caricatures. Imagine the Republican reaction if Barack Obama had done that. Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham would plotz. But Trump? Crickets.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Rolling Stone

Fox News’ Legal Woes Worsen as Judge Allows Dominion Election Lies Lawsuit to Proceed

A lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems seeking $1.6 billion in damages from Fox News over its coverage of the 2020 election can proceed, a Delaware state judge ruled on Thursday. Judge Eric Davis noted in his 52-page opinion that Dominion’s complaint “supports the reasonable inference that Fox either (i) knew its statements about Dominion’s role in election fraud were false or (ii) had a high degree of awareness that the statements were false.” Dominion is alleging that Fox News hosts Lou Dobbs, Maria Bartiromo, and Sean Hannity gave Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani a platform to lie about the voting process. While...
DELAWARE STATE
Slate

Who Is the Least Despicable Person on Fox News Now?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace ended his Sunday interview show this weekend with a big announcement: After 18 years in the host’s chair, he would leave Fox News. “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics, to all the things I’m interested in,” said Wallace, who is headed for a new streaming service from CNN. “I’m ready for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll check it out.” While the announcement was unexpected, Wallace’s departure did not entirely take me by surprise. There’s only so long anyone can stand the burden of being the most credible person at Fox News.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy