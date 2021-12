You may recall yesterday that Stalker 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the open-world adventure game that shocked the late 2000s, had taken part in the digital economy wave of NFTs that so many fans (including myself) have chosen to not touch with a 10-foot pole. As you might expect, the backlash over this choice was severe and overbearing to its developer GSC Game World, with many of the ideas proving quite frustrating and bizarre. If you’re one of those who wasn’t a fan, then good news for you. In a tweet made not long ago, Stalker 2 has chosen to step back from its NFT plans and stood with fans’ opinions on them. You can find said tweet below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO