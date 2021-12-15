New Waffle House Opens for Business in Northport, Alabama

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a $150,000 funding match to for renovations to the historic Bama Theatre in Tuscaloosa. "When we are looking at images of Tuscaloosa, the Bama Theatre marquis is one of the things that you'll see so often that represent this community," said Sandra Wolfe, Executive Director of the Arts & Humanities Council of Tuscaloosa, to members of the council several weeks ago when she approached them to request funding.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 DAYS AGO