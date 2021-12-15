ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

New Waffle House Opens for Business in Northport, Alabama

By Noah Lueker
Tuscaloosa Thread
 4 days ago
It's official: Northport's newest Waffle House is open for business off of Rose Boulevard. "The time has finally come," said Northport City Council...

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Mind Changers Bring Christmas Joy To West Alabama Community

Christmas is right around the corner but a local organization refuses to wait to bring some holiday cheer to West Alabama. Mind Changers has been busy these last few weeks around West Alabama. “Over the last week, we’ve given away over 500 toys to various communities including Hay court, University Manor, Creekwood Village, various children throughout the community, and an organization in Eutaw.” Said Founder and CEO Rodney Pelt.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Impactful Community Leaders Honored At Tuscaloosa, Alabama Service Awards Luncheon

Thursday, Dec 9th, the Boy Scouts of America Black Warrior Council held their 2021 Whitney M. Young, Jr. Service Awards Luncheon at the Tuscaloosa River Market. This event was held to recognize the outstanding services provided by an individual or an organization for demonstrated involvement in the development and implementation of scouting opportunities for youth in rural or low-income urban areas.
Tuscaloosa Thread

City of Tuscaloosa Approves Match for $300,000 Bama Theatre Renovations

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a $150,000 funding match to for renovations to the historic Bama Theatre in Tuscaloosa. "When we are looking at images of Tuscaloosa, the Bama Theatre marquis is one of the things that you'll see so often that represent this community," said Sandra Wolfe, Executive Director of the Arts & Humanities Council of Tuscaloosa, to members of the council several weeks ago when she approached them to request funding.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Mom Hosting Retreat for Grieving Parents Impacted by Childhood Cancer

One Tuscaloosa mom who lost her first child to cancer is organizing a getaway weekend for other grieving moms to come together, get pampered and start the healing process. Kim Eaton runs a foundation called "Angel's Hope," which for the past five years has worked with families impacted by childhood cancer. Eaton explained to The Thread that the foundation is named in honor of her first daughter, Angel, who tragically passed away from cancer at 18 years old.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
