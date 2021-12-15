New Waffle House Opens for Business in Northport, Alabama
It's official: Northport's newest Waffle House is open for business off of Rose Boulevard. "The time has finally come," said Northport City Council...tuscaloosathread.com
It's official: Northport's newest Waffle House is open for business off of Rose Boulevard. "The time has finally come," said Northport City Council...tuscaloosathread.com
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 2