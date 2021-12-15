The 10 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men

Your winter wardrobe isn't complete without one of these bad boys.

According to legend, the stitching on Aran jumpers was once so specific to each fishing family living off the west coast of Ireland that when a man drowned and washed up on the beach, locals were able to identify the body by checking the sweater.

That probably isn’t the sort of functionality you’re looking for in a fisherman sweater today, but the same qualities that made the garment so desirable over a hundred years ago — warm, hardy, waterproof — are as relevant as ever. Fisherman sweaters are an absolute classic, and just about every menswear label worth its salt has a take on the look this time of year.

We’ve taken the liberty of assembling our 10 favorites, from the likes of a British outfitter that’s been around since 1796, to Kelly Slater’s surf label and good old L.L.Bean. One of the options is even made from a blend of pulverized oyster shells and recycled plastic bottles.

The good news? No one expects you to go fight the North Atlantic in one of these. Wear it to your local pub for a pint or two instead.

Huckberry

Wellen Seawool Fisherman Sweater

The aforementioned oyster-bottle sweater. That blend is called Seawool, and it’s the preferred yarn of in-house Huckberry brand Wellen. Extra points here for four different color options.

Huckberry

Peregrine Waffle Crew Neck Jumper

George III still sat on the throne when this label launched in the United Kingdom. That’s over 220 years of terrible weather; they know how to make a sweater. This one features 100% merino wool.

Outerknown

Outerknown Fisherman Sweater

The most traditional style — this is the sort of cabled sweater you’d pick up at Aran in Dublin — with crucial updates. Outerknown used a merino wool-organic cotton blend, while adding a relaxed cut at the waist.

L.L.Bean

L.L.Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater

Fisherman sweaters wear in well, which is why they often come with hefty price-tags. Here’s a more approachable option from a brand that has never missed.

Huckberry

Armor-Lux Cable Knit Sweater

The French outfitter has been around for over 80 years and hasn’t seen a nautical stripe it doesn’t like. FYI: While some of these sweaters can veer a bit scratchy, this one is extremely soft.

Buck Mason

Buck Mason Donegal Cable Crew

Even Southern California wants in on fisherman sweaters. LA-based Buck Mason offers a merino, alpaca and nylon blend, with each panel linked by hand.

Madewell

Madewell Donegal Cableknit Fisherman Sweater

Another one with more than just two color options, from the denim mavens at Madewell. Pair this with a pair of their jeans for an unbeatable winter fit.

J.Crew

J.Crew Unisex 1988 Cotton Rollneck Sweater

We’re stretching the definition of a fisherman sweater here, but it’s easy to imagine the iconic rollneck sweater out on open ocean. J.Crew brought this one back for its capsule “1988” collection earlier this year.

Tanner Goods

Heimat Mini Rollkragen Sweater

Heimat translates to “home away from home,” which is more or less the mission statement for this underrated German brand — make knitwear that keeps people feeling safe and snug while out in the elements.

Naadam

Naadam Ribbed Crewneck Sweater

Aesthetically, this is the closest thing to a fisherman sweater that Naadam makes. And the brand is just too good at sweaters to not make this list.