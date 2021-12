Many electronics aren’t designed for recycling or repair—I’m writing this on an old MacBook Pro with proprietary screws that make it hard to open, and inside, the battery is glued to the case and blocking more screws needed to access other parts. But manufacturers are beginning to rethink their designs to make it possible to extend the longevity of their products instead of just throwing them out when one part breaks. In a new proof-of-concept, Dell shows how a laptop can be optimized for the circular economy.

