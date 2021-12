GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa View Elementary School winter parade of lights took place Friday at 4p.m. The parade started at the Mesa View Elementary School parking lot and made its way to Lions Club Park at the Mesa County Fairgrounds. Santa was in attendance to visit with the kids. The Grinch also made an appearance to wave to the arriving cars. Organizers say they came up with the idea as a way to safely get the school together outside to celebrate the Christmas season.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO