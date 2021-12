For the first time this season, Illinois State men’s basketball has a three-game winning streak thanks to an 85-64 win over Ball State Saturday at Redbird Arena. Coming into the season, maturity was a big question for the Redbirds. So far, ISU has been up to the task as it continues to improve en route to the program’s first three-game winning streak since the 2018-19 season.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO