Everyone is talking a lot about the metaverse these days. What is the metaverse? It’s a progression of how we live. My father used to read books as a kid, and the books would entertain him and come life in his head. I grew up with comics and the illustrations would give me hours of fun imagining that I too could be Spiderman. My children grew up on cartoons that took the comic to the television. My grandchildren are growing up in a world where all of the books, comics and cartoons are now on the big screen in IMAX and XBox. What will their children watch? The metaverse.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO